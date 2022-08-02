Read on 13wham.com
Related
13 WHAM
Search underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
Gorham, N.Y. — First responders are searching Canandaigua Lake for a man who failed to resurface while swimming. Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero says a man went swimming off of a boat around 1:30 p.m. Multiple witnesses reported that he did not resurface. Rescuers have been searching the lake...
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five-year-old dead, six injured, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was killed and six other people seriously injured in a crash along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott Thursday. According to New York State Police, seven people were inside a pickup truck around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled, landing […]
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
13 WHAM
Free child seat inspections in Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties
Livingston County, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will hold free car seat checks this month. They begin this weekend on Saturday in Geneseo. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Park on Highland Road. More car seat checks will be held:. from...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Teen Accused of Punching, Kicking Seneca Falls Police Officers
A 15-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly fighting with police. The teen reportedly struck Seneca Falls Police Officers with a closed fist after they responded to a Fall Street home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say as they were attempting to detain the girl, she kicked officers, injuring one.
Comments / 0