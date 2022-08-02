Wolf Administration Highlights Commitment to Clean Transportation

Read on www.bctv.org
Wolf Calls on Pennsylvanians to ‘Fight Dirty’ in Anti-Litter Campaign
The Wolf Administration Monday joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”. A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter Action Plan released last...
Advisory Group to Support Healthier Pregnancies, Postpartum Care
The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday announced the creation of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Advisory Group appointing 16 members that will focus on providing support to increase healthier pregnancies and postpartum care. These committed professionals will engage in efforts to improve the quality of services and support connections...
Ty Muse to Receive AACUC Lifetime Achievement Award
The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) recently announced Visions President/CEO Ty Muse as the 2022 honoree of the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award. The Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes “a credit union professional or volunteer whose career best embodies the AACUC’s mission to increase the strength of the global credit union community.”
PLCB Grant Bolsters Alcohol Awareness Education at Albright College
The grant will be used to support Albright College’s ongoing efforts to combat underage drinking and promote responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age. Albright College has been selected as a recipient of a 2022-2024 Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reducing Underage Drinking and Dangerous Drinking Grant in the amount of $36,950.
