What's That: Greensburg's Art in the Alley

3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 5-7
More than 170 vintage rides are expected to roll into Ligonier on Friday for The Stroll, the annual 1950s-themed car cruise hosted by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Antique and classic vehicles will ring the Diamond and park along adjoining streets. The event features...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville, Export gear up for summer festivals
It’s summer festival season, and local towns are gearing up to celebrate the season with food, music and the occasional fireworks display. In Murrysville, municipal officials will host the fifth Murrysville Concert in the Park, 4056 Wiestertown Road, from 3 p.m. to dusk Aug. 13 at Murrysville Community Park.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park counselor retires from 'his hobby'
Jim Knapp enjoyed his profession so much that he called it "his hobby." He recently retired from that hobby after 30 years as a school counselor at Bethel Park High School. "I loved doing what I did," Knapp said recently. "I was just advising kids on how to help themselves. My job, my goal, my hobby was to help them help themselves, and I did it through advising and counseling."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Restored vintage fire truck to be showcased at antiques show in Greensburg
Greensburg’s fourth annual Antiques on the Avenue will offer an array of vintage items for sale Saturday on South Pennsylvania Avenue. Set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the showcase of antiques will include dealers from Westmoreland, Somerset and Allegheny counties. “It’s an eclectic mix,” said Amy Zimmerman, who is organizing...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
A Ride to Remember: Trolleys and the Fair
At a time when people walked or rode horse-drawn carriages to get to their destinations, streetcars meant increased speed and comfort, as well as decreased travel time. It meant that people could live further from their workplace and travel to entertainment sites. People rode to all sorts of recreational activities. Trolley companies even constructed amusement parks along or at the ends of trolley lines. One of the first trolley parks in Pennsylvania was Kennywood constructed in 1899 by the Monongahela Street Railway Company. There are only eleven trolley parks still in operation in the United States and four of those are in Pennsylvania: Lakemont Park in Altoona, Dorney Park in Allentown, Kennywood in West Mifflin, and Waldameer Park in Erie.
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employee shortage shutters Prantl's Bakery stores in North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill
Prantl’s Bakery is temporarily closing its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores starting next week because of a lack of employees, owner Joe Cugliari said. He said a store needs about 10 employees to function properly. “We were operating with four,” he said. It’s a problem many businesses...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale fire chief hired as new deputy coroner
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has found his newest deputy close to home. Carson, the former mayor of Scottdale, announced the hiring of Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Wendell for a job as part-time deputy as the first-term coroner continues to compile his staff. Wendell, 45, works as a...
Farm and Dairy
Mills, lathe, radial drill, welders, Fork trucks, racks, and misc.
P.O. Box 209, Portersville, Pa. 16051 • 724-368-9788- 724-368-9839 Fax. hartlandmachinery@gmail.com • See hartlandauctions.com for details. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector. Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions,...
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
