Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted
Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
WDEL 1150AM
Recreational Water Advisories issued along 3 Delaware beaches
DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for parts of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches after finding increased levels of bacteria. Health officials believe the bacteria is coming from wildlife feeding hear the surf, with the advisory saying "recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food courses, such as 'sea angels or sea butterflies', which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone."
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Cross country torch procession comes to Delaware
The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride paid a visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The riders stopped in Delaware, on their way Arlington National Cemetery, to honor the family of Chief Petty Officer John Lowell, a 1983 William Penn graduate who died at the age of 30 from cancer while serving in the Navy.
Cape Gazette
Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches
It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
WMDT.com
Water advisory issued for parts of Del. beaches due to elevated bacteria
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory for portions of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches. We’re told the advisory is in effect for Rehoboth Beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street as well as segments of Dewey and...
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now
Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
WBOC
Preps Underway for Emergency Dredging in the Murderkill River
Delaware Department of Natural Resources says 50,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the Murderkill River and loaded onto south Bowers' shoreline to make the river safer for boaters. Regulators expect to complete $2.3 million project by end of August.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
fox29.com
Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot
HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
