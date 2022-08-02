ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WHYY

Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted

Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
WDEL 1150AM

Recreational Water Advisories issued along 3 Delaware beaches

DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for parts of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches after finding increased levels of bacteria. Health officials believe the bacteria is coming from wildlife feeding hear the surf, with the advisory saying "recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food courses, such as 'sea angels or sea butterflies', which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone."
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Cross country torch procession comes to Delaware

The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride paid a visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The riders stopped in Delaware, on their way Arlington National Cemetery, to honor the family of Chief Petty Officer John Lowell, a 1983 William Penn graduate who died at the age of 30 from cancer while serving in the Navy.
Cape Gazette

Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches

It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia

Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now

Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
DAGSBORO, DE
