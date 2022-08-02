Activision Blizzard King has lost 11million monthly players since March

Read on www.nme.com
Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
“It’s the year of worker power” – why unionisation in gaming is here to stay
Content warning: this article includes references to self harm and suicide. In 2021, the games industry was in turmoil. A series of high-profile allegations rocked the world’s biggest studios, and a bombshell lawsuit from the state of California, filed against Activision Blizzard King, took centre stage. The lawsuit’s allegations exposed a deep-running culture of harassment and misconduct at the Call Of Duty developer, but it was the company’s response – which outright denied the claims – that exposed the fact that Activision’s leadership was not on the same side as its employees.
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
Tencent reportedly raising stake to become largest Ubisoft shareholder
Chinese multinational technology and entertainment company Tencent is reportedly looking to raise its stake in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft. According to a new report from Reuters, Tencent apparently expressed interest in the French publisher and is looking to raise the five per cent stake it placed in 2018.
‘Call Of Duty’ League Championship suffers delays due to server outage
A Call Of Duty server outage caused a delay during this year’s League Championship, with it affecting four titles overall. The outage, (spotted by Twitter page CDL Intel) affected Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, Warzone, Cold War, and 2021’s Vanguard which is the start of this year’s League Championship. Thankfully, Vanguard was resolved, allowing the tournament to continue (as well as Black Ops 4), however according to Activision’s Support Page, the other three are still experiencing server issues as of the time of publication.
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
‘Far Cry 6’ is free to play this weekend
Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend, with players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC able to take part. The free weekend will run until August 8 and alongside the base game, players will also have access to every bit of downloadable content (DLC) Ubisoft has released since launch.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ping glitch is making the game “unplayable”
Players are calling on Activision and Raven Software to fix a ping glitch that is making Call Of Duty: Warzone “unplayable”. Sharing footage of a laggy game, Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth wrote: “Now pinging anything will cause frameskips and ping spikes. This is borderline unplayable as you’re always pinging enemies. I am desperate to get this fixed, is there any way I/we can escalate this to get a mandatory fix?”
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
Winamp, the old-school MP3 software, is officially back
Winamp, the popular ’90s media player, is officially back after four years of development. Up until around the millennium, the software was the go-to MP3 platform for music fans. It was purchased by AOL in 1999, but rapidly began to fall behind new services such as the iTunes Music Store.
