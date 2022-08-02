Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

Read on rock1041.com
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
ABSECON, NJ – Police in Absecon are investigating a shots fired incident at an apartment...
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has released several videos of police body cam footage from the police officer-involved shooting outside the Dollar General Store in Pleasantville, in Atlantic County, back on May 24. WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAINED IN THIS STORY ARE GRAPHIC. The Ocean County Prosecutor is in charge of the...
Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident. Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while...
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Jalial Whitted put his hands up when officers arrived at the dollar store. He had a cell phone in his left hand. He also had a gun sticking out of his right pants pocket. The first officer on scene said it appeared to be a fake firearm. But a store...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Officers with the 15th District saw shots fired from a white van at people on the stairwell of the SEPTA station.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
