Music

Nile Rodgers & Chic announce ‘End Of Summer Party’ gigs in London and Manchester

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 3 days ago
NME

Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more

A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”

Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
CELEBRITIES
NME

David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”

David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
MUSIC
NME

Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’

Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
MUSIC
Nile Rodgers
NME

Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’

Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Stella Donnelly’s new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’

Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day’, the latest to be lifted from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Flood’. Listen to it below. The song sees the indie-pop musician return with trademark candour, with talk-sung vocals about the breakdown of communication in a relationship. In a press release, Donnelly explained “the verses are just excerpts from real conversations.
MUSIC
NME

VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour

VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
MUSIC
#Manchester#End Of Summer#Gigs#England#Nile Rodgers Chic#The O2 Academy Brixton#The O2 Victoria Warehouse#Bst#The England Women#Nme#Glastonbury
NME

Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia this week

Dev Patel was entangled in a “violent altercation” involving a knife fight, his management have confirmed, saying the Slumdog Millionaire star stepped in after watching a man get stabbed in an Australian convenience store earlier this week. Patel lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
MUSIC
Celebrities
NME

New 30th anniversary version of ‘ABBA Gold’ coming next month

ABBA have announced a new 30th anniversary version of their greatest hits collection ‘ABBA Gold’. The collection is one of the most successful releases in recorded music history, with more than 32 million sales worldwide. It’s the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’

TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’

Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
MUSIC
NME

ZICO: “I will do everything in my power to become the pivot of the massive K-pop scene”

If Korean culture was already rising in popularity in 2020, then the last couple of years have seen interest in it – from the idol groups of K-pop and epic and emotional K-dramas to the inventive flows of K-hip-hop – go stratospheric. It’s a trajectory ZICO observes in his zipping comeback single ‘Seoul Drift’, weaving the line “Just watched Korea go global” into a verse about pandemic-era strife (“My bucket list still on its first line / Like a zipped file, I’m strapped at home”).
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rick Ross says he wasn’t allowed into Buckingham Palace

Rick Ross has expressed his upset after being denied entry into Buckingham Palace after a visit to London. On his Instagram story, Ross explained how he tried to get into the royal residence, but was denied entry. In a tongue-in-cheek post, the rapper joked that not even his illustrious CV was enough to gain access to the palace.
CELEBRITIES
NME

NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’ review: HYBE’s latest girl group go against the grain in an uneven debut

NewJeans, the latest girl group to join HYBE’s ranks, were primed from the beginning to go against the K-pop grain. An unorthodox band name. Atypical promotion tactics. Novel musical takes on oft-attempted nostalgic callbacks. Nearly everything about the five-piece’s debut so far aims to frame them as innovative dark horses among the industry’s latest wave of superstar hopefuls.
APPAREL

