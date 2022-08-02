Nile Rodgers & Chic announce ‘End Of Summer Party’ gigs in London and Manchester

Read on www.nme.com
Related
NME
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
NME
Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”
Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
NME
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
NME
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
NME
Listen to Stella Donnelly’s new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’
Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day’, the latest to be lifted from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Flood’. Listen to it below. The song sees the indie-pop musician return with trademark candour, with talk-sung vocals about the breakdown of communication in a relationship. In a press release, Donnelly explained “the verses are just excerpts from real conversations.
NME
Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle
Yungblud has shared ‘The Emperor’, a track from the recently announced deluxe bundle of his self-titled album that arrives next month. ‘The Emperor’ is a spirited new song that has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. It follows previous tracks...
NME
VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour
VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia this week
Dev Patel was entangled in a “violent altercation” involving a knife fight, his management have confirmed, saying the Slumdog Millionaire star stepped in after watching a man get stabbed in an Australian convenience store earlier this week. Patel lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the...
NME
Madonna says she’ll never sell her back catalogue: “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?”
Madonna remains staunch on the importance of owning the rights to her own music, saying in a new interview that she has no plans to sell her sprawling back catalogue. Speaking to Variety, the pop superstar vouched for claims made by her longtime manager Guy Oseary that Madonna would never sell her stake in the rights to her lengthy discography.
NME
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
NME
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years and share new single ‘Vigil’
The Mars Volta have shared details of their first album in a decade alongside the release of a new single called ‘Vigil’. The self-titled album, ‘The Mars Volta’, is released on September 16 via Cloud Hill and marks the band’s first record since 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
NME
New 30th anniversary version of ‘ABBA Gold’ coming next month
ABBA have announced a new 30th anniversary version of their greatest hits collection ‘ABBA Gold’. The collection is one of the most successful releases in recorded music history, with more than 32 million sales worldwide. It’s the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending...
NME
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
NME
Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’
Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
NME
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
NME
ZICO: “I will do everything in my power to become the pivot of the massive K-pop scene”
If Korean culture was already rising in popularity in 2020, then the last couple of years have seen interest in it – from the idol groups of K-pop and epic and emotional K-dramas to the inventive flows of K-hip-hop – go stratospheric. It’s a trajectory ZICO observes in his zipping comeback single ‘Seoul Drift’, weaving the line “Just watched Korea go global” into a verse about pandemic-era strife (“My bucket list still on its first line / Like a zipped file, I’m strapped at home”).
NME
Rick Ross says he wasn’t allowed into Buckingham Palace
Rick Ross has expressed his upset after being denied entry into Buckingham Palace after a visit to London. On his Instagram story, Ross explained how he tried to get into the royal residence, but was denied entry. In a tongue-in-cheek post, the rapper joked that not even his illustrious CV was enough to gain access to the palace.
NME
NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’ review: HYBE’s latest girl group go against the grain in an uneven debut
NewJeans, the latest girl group to join HYBE’s ranks, were primed from the beginning to go against the K-pop grain. An unorthodox band name. Atypical promotion tactics. Novel musical takes on oft-attempted nostalgic callbacks. Nearly everything about the five-piece’s debut so far aims to frame them as innovative dark horses among the industry’s latest wave of superstar hopefuls.
Comments / 0