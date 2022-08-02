ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.7 KISS FM

WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History

By Drew Kirby
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20

Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#History Of Wyoming#Graffiti Art#Rock Art#Plains Indians#Castle Gardens#Indian Reservations#Devil S Tower
visitcasper.com

7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming

One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works

A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients

A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship

The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced that Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Tara Nethercott An Insider? Yes- Thank Heavens

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Senator Dan Dockstader pulled out of the race for secretary of State and gave his support to Senator Tara Nethercott, the other candidate, Representative Chuck Gray referred to them as “insiders.” Since that time Representative Gray has continued to apply this reference to Senator Nethercott publicly and now in his mailers.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy