Jack Sawyer, Evan Pryor and Ohio State football’s unanswered questions for preseason camp

Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as potential defensive line starters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
As Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor compete for snaps in Ohio State football’s backfield, crucial depth builds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford wants to make a hard decision sometime during the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The starting assignment is easy. TreVeyon Henderson locked up that job for three years by his third game as a Buckeye.
Could Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson be dominant this season? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, it’s time to talk running backs. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means watched a part of the second practice of Ohio State’s preseason on Friday and then talked to members of Ohio State’s running backs room. That meant...
How Ohio State football’s defense can make preseason progress through Ryan Day’s eyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day pulled back ever so slightly on that recent declaration that he expects Ohio State football to produce a top 10 defense. Speaking Thursday after the first of 25 preseason practices ahead of the Sept. 3 opener against Notre Dame, Day clarified a statement made a week earlier at Big Ten Media Days. The Buckeyes do not need a statistically top 10 defense to win right now. They merely must endeavor, intentionally, towards that standard.
Ohio State football preseason camp: What we saw on offense on Day 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye walked over to sophomore tackle Zen Michalski during Friday’s second preseason practice and delivered a celebratory smack to the belly. “That was a great rep,” Frye said to the current second-string left tackle. The first two levels...
Why Ryan Day’s confidence in Ohio State football’s offensive line depth is still to be determined
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day was not shy about his thoughts on Ohio State football’s offensive line depth coming out of the spring. The starters were clear. Paris Johnson Jr. is finally playing left tackle after spending a year at guard, while Dawand Jones returns at right tackle. Luke Wypler returns at center, with Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones at the guard spots.
What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State’s defense during the first two practices?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said after the Buckeyes’ first day of fall camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s first day of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • OSU’s preseason goal is “toughness, discipline and skill.”. • On kicker Jake Seibert...
Ohio State football tailgating essentials for 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No Ohio State Buckeyes football tailgating party is complete without “Hang on Sloopy” playing in the background. Be sure to download the song or bring the CD to your parking lot spot and practice your “O-H-I-O” cheer. Music just sets a tone. The following OSU fan gear will help you set up a festive Buckeyes tailgating event for two or 20 people outside Ohio Stadium.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
Does Ohio State have the best running backs among college football playoff contenders? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are discussing two more teams and whether they belong in the mix of college football playoff contenders. And then they’re ranking all the playoff contenders by who has the best running backs.
Ohio State football’s 2022 championship hopes ride on the fledgling shoulders of second-year stars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans could see a tidal wave of talent rising in the distance. Two elite edge rushers backed up by other future NFL difference-makers. A three-man cornerback rotation destined for stardom. A multi-faceted third-year quarterback, pro safeties and potentially a generational backfield talent. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Done Stealing Pac-12 Teams, NCAA Allows Schools to Financially Support Athletes, and Darryl Lee Has Big Ten Title Ring Returned
Folks, I am pleased to announce that I am hype – and you can be too, thanks to this masterpiece from Ohio State's production team. I don't think I've ever gotten more juiced from a highlight reel featuring no highlights. I ain't mad about it. Word of the Day:...
Football Friday Nite: Gahanna eyes first OCC title in 21 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio. One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second […]
cwcolumbus.com
Big Ten football Championship ring stolen twice in 4 years back in former Buckeye's hand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A week after a former Ohio State Buckeye football player had a Big Ten Championship ring stolen from his car, the bling is back on his finger. "It means a lot," said Darryl Lee who thought his 1984 championship ring was lost for good, "because of the fellowship, and the work it took to win the championship, it's priceless."
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
