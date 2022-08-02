ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Sawyer, Evan Pryor and Ohio State football’s unanswered questions for preseason camp

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as potential defensive line starters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football’s defense can make preseason progress through Ryan Day’s eyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day pulled back ever so slightly on that recent declaration that he expects Ohio State football to produce a top 10 defense. Speaking Thursday after the first of 25 preseason practices ahead of the Sept. 3 opener against Notre Dame, Day clarified a statement made a week earlier at Big Ten Media Days. The Buckeyes do not need a statistically top 10 defense to win right now. They merely must endeavor, intentionally, towards that standard.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Ryan Day’s confidence in Ohio State football’s offensive line depth is still to be determined

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day was not shy about his thoughts on Ohio State football’s offensive line depth coming out of the spring. The starters were clear. Paris Johnson Jr. is finally playing left tackle after spending a year at guard, while Dawand Jones returns at right tackle. Luke Wypler returns at center, with Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones at the guard spots.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State’s defense during the first two practices?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football tailgating essentials for 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No Ohio State Buckeyes football tailgating party is complete without “Hang on Sloopy” playing in the background. Be sure to download the song or bring the CD to your parking lot spot and practice your “O-H-I-O” cheer. Music just sets a tone. The following OSU fan gear will help you set up a festive Buckeyes tailgating event for two or 20 people outside Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite: Gahanna eyes first OCC title in 21 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio. One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second […]
GAHANNA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

