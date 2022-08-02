ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Cheese and bread are the perfect combination

By Lynn Eckerle
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbBSg_0h1UHUJd00

Tess from Archbold sent in her tasty recipe for Dilly Cheese Bread.

Rachel from Lapeer says her Cheddar Cheese Spirals take a bit of work and patience, but they’re well worth every bit.

Brenda from Litchfield likes to make her Cheesy Bread when she serves soup or chili for supper.

Here are their recipes:

DILLY CHEESE BREAD

3 c flour

1 c whole wheat flour

1 T baking powder

1 t salt

2 T snipped fresh dill or 1 t dried dill

1/2 t celery seeds

1/8 t pepper

1 1/2 c shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/3 c finely chopped onion

1 egg, lightly beaten.

1 3/4 c buttermilk

DIRECTIONS: Grease two 4x8 inch loaf pans. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl sift together flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder and salt. Add dill, celery seeds, pepper, Monterey Jack cheese and onion, stirring well. In a separate bowl, mix together egg and buttermilk. Add to dry ingredients, stirring just enough to combine. Evenly divide batter into the two pans. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center will come out clean when bread is done. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes them remove and cool completely.

CHEDDAR CHEESE SPIRALS

2 pkgs dry yeast

1 T sugar

3/4 c warm water (105 to 115 degrees)

1 c milk

1/2 c butter, divided

1 t salt

5 to 6 c flour

6 egg yolks

2 c shredded Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS: In a small bowl, stir yeast and sugar into the warm water. Let stand for 15 minutes. Meanwhile heat milk, 1/3 c butter and salt to 120 to 130 degrees. Stir to melt the butter. Combine 2 cups of flour, egg yolks, milk mixture and yeast mixture in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Beat on high for 3 more minutes, scraping sides of the bowl occasionally. Stir in 1 cup of cheddar cheese and as much of the rest of the flour as you can. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead and add flour to make a smooth, elastic but stiff dough. Shape into a ball and place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once. Cover and let rise until double about 1 hour. Punch dough down on floured surface. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Grease two large baking sheets and set aside. Divide dough in half, roll each half into a 12x10 inch rectangle. Cut each rectangle into ten 12 inch long by 1 inch wide strips. Gently roll each strip into a spiral and pinch ends together to seal. Place on baking sheets, cover and let rise for 30 minutes. Melt remaining butter and brush spirals. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes, until bottoms of spirals are golden.

CHEESY BREAD

1 c milk

1/4 c sugar

1 T salt

1/2 c warm water

2 pkgs dry yeast

1/4 lb grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1 t dry mustard

1/8 t cayenne pepper

4 1/2 to 5 c flour

1 T butter, melted

DIRECTIONS: In a small saucepan, heat milk until bubbles form around the edge. Add sugar and salt, stirring to dissolve. Let cool to lukewarm. In a separate large bowl, sprinkle yeast over warm water. Stir to dissolve. Add milk mixture, Cheddar cheese, mustard, cayenne pepper and 2 cups flour. Mix until smooth. Gradually add remaining flour until dough leaves the side of the bowl. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Place in a lightly greased bowl. Brush top with melted butter. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double, about 2 hours. Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Punch dough down and turn onto the floured surface. Shape into a ball. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Roll dough into a 12x8 inch rectangle. From the long side, roll tightly as for a jelly roll. Pinch edge to seal. Place seam side down in loaf pan. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake bread for 20 minutes then loosely cover with aluminum foil and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Loaf will sound hollow when tapped when done. Remove from pan to cool.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

I’m looking for some delicious pasta recipes that hopefully aren’t too high in calories.

Annette from Adrian

Send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7TO7_0h1UHUJd00

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Cheese and bread are the perfect combination

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Litchfield, MI
Lapeer, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lapeer, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Flour#Jack Cheese#Yeast Bread#Food Drink#Cheddar Cheese Spirals
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
UTICA, MI
1077 WRKR

Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video

Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
RICHMOND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1470 WFNT

Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend

Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
GRAND BLANC, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
896
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy