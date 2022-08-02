Read on www.androidauthority.com
The Google Pixel Fold might have a unique camera position
This latest leak also reiterates a more compact design than Samsung's Fold series. A leaker has revealed Pixel Fold design details. The leak reiterates a more compact take on the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. The device will apparently have a selfie camera mounted on the frame of the foldable screen.
Daily Authority: ⚒️ Self-repair your Samsung phones
Samsung's new self-repair program, a PC built inside a toilet, and more hot news from the world of technology. ☀️ Good Morning, readers. Another Android flagship phone lands today in the form of the OnePlus 10T. While we await that launch, here’s what happened in the world of tech while you were snoozing.
OnePlus 10T review: Unpolished power
It takes more than a fast chipset and even faster charging to create an all-rounder. The OnePlus 10T brings an old-school OnePlus feel, targeting enthusiasts on a budget while cribbing from the OnePlus 10 Pro's design. The compromises made to hit the blistering performance and blazing charging levels will satisfy gamers, but the OnePlus 10T might not be your best choice if you don't think you'll take full advantage of its raw power.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 3)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
OnePlus announces Oxygen OS 13: Features, devices, and all you need to know
Oxygen OS 13 offers a new design language and a variety of additions and tweaks. OnePlus has offered the Oxygen OS Android skin for years now, traditionally known for offering a stock-like aesthetic melded with plenty of extra features. These days, Oxygen OS shares a lot of DNA with parent company Oppo’s Color OS, but the brand has just released Oxygen OS 13. So what should you expect from the updated OnePlus skin?
How to return Amazon items
Their return policy could be described as quite complex. Amazon delivered five billion packages in 2021. With that kind of volume, and the incredible variety of goods available on the e-commerce giant’s site, mistakes will be made. Amazon’s return policy is stated in general terms as being 30 days from the day you receive your package. In practice, however, there are so many exceptions to this rule — some for the better, with longer return periods — that you should check the return policy for the item you’re buying before you add it to your cart.
Poll: Is the OnePlus 10T hot or not?
Is it a worthy entry in the OnePlus T series or does it land wide of the mark?. OnePlus skipped a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year in favor of the OnePlus 10 Pro only, but the company has still seen it fit to launch the OnePlus 10T today. What...
HBO Max and Discovery Plus to merge into one streaming service in summer 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two main streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery Plus. The combined service will launch sometime in the summer of 2023. Some HBO Max content will be made available on Discovery Plus, and vice versa, before the full merge. Two big streaming services will...
OnePlus may have secretly launched another phone after the OnePlus 10T
A new OnePlus Nord has appeared on an ecommerce platform ahead of its official announcement. An ecommerce portal has listed the unannounced OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The low-cost phone features a 50MP main camera, 33W charging, and a 5,000mAh battery. OnePlus just unveiled its second flagship phone for the year,...
Does the OnePlus 10T have an IP rating? Well, it's complicated.
North American models get an IP54 rating, while other regions are left in the lurch. OnePlus has revealed that only the North American OnePlus 10T has an IP54 rating. The European, Indian, and UK models lack this rating. OnePlus has embraced IP ratings on some smartphones in recent years, but...
OnePlus wants to bring back the alert slider on future devices
It's not the end of the road for alert sliders on OnePlus phones. OnePlus wants to bring the alert slider back on future phones after skipping the feature on the OnePlus 10T. Company executives also appreciated the idea of having a software key to replace the hardware element. The OnePlus...
Samsung may ditch the "Z" from the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 names
A new rumor claims Samsung could ditch the “Z” branding from its upcoming Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones. The report claims “Z” won’t be printed on the phone’s packaging. One reason might be that Russia has used “Z” as a symbol of its...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charging time revealed and it's good news!
You'll be happy to know that the Galaxy Watch 5 line will top-up way faster than Samsung's current smartwatches. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will likely charge twice as fast as the Galaxy Watch 4 line. A tipster has revealed that the new smartwatches will gain 45% charge in just 30...
How to change the Apple Watch to military time
Switch over to 24-hour time in a pinch. One overlooked nicety about smartwatches is their ability to switch between analog and digital time. This includes the Apple Watch. You can easily pick a more classic aesthetic depending on your style or preference. But what if you wanted the Apple Watch’s clock to display in the more practical military time? Well, that’s a possibility, too, and here’s how to do it.
Pixel 6 phones get small bug patch; all Pixels still waiting for August update
We are still playing the waiting game. The Pixel 6 phones now have a small patch for fixing a GPS issue. The patch is being released via an OTA update. However, the August 2022 security update is still not available for any of the Pixel phones. Google has not yet...
More than just Amazon's answer to Stranger Things: 8 shows like Paper Girls
Check out more shows like the 80s-set sci-fi original. When it was first announced, Amazon’s Paper Girls drew immediate comparisons to Netflix’s own 80s-kids-on-bikes fantasy series Stranger Things. The show is certainly more than that, and now that it has premiered, you may be looking for more shows like Paper Girls. We’ve got you covered.
The Galaxy S22 series is getting One UI 5 beta right now
There's no word on the beta rollout for other markets just yet. Samsung has pushed out the One UI 5 beta in Germany. The beta is available for Galaxy S22 series phones. We’re inching ever closer to the Android 13 rollout, so that means we’re also getting closer to stable One UI 5 coming to Samsung phones. Can’t wait for the stable update to launch? Then you’ll be glad to know that Samsung is starting the One UI 5 beta rollout for the Galaxy S22 series.
How to start selling on Amazon
The reach of the e-commerce giant is undeniable. Whether you’re a fledgling startup or an established brand, if your business sells a product, it will benefit you to know how to sell on Amazon. The reach of the e-commerce giant, in both the virtual and physical spaces, is undeniable. You can sell on Amazon as your primary marketplace, or supplement your own website or shop. And Amazon offers ancillary services, from online analysis of your sales trends to physically storing and shipping your goods for you. There is an extensive registration process, though, as you might expect. Let’s review it.
Poll: Do you use your phone in landscape orientation?
Are you constantly using your phone in landscape orientation, not at all, or something in between?. Smartphones are generally designed to be used in portrait orientation, but Android does support landscape orientation as well. This allows you to watch landscape videos, use the camera, play games, and more. However, we...
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Now with noise-cancelling
The Pixel Buds Pro bring ANC to the series and tight Android integration, but they're missing a few features at launch. ANC is a welcome addition to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and the IPX2-rated charging case plus IPX4-rated buds are a bit more durable. The battery life is great, and Google Assistant integration means that, overall, Android users will find these buds to be handy, even if they're lacking a few basic essentials.
