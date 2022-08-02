Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Funeral today, August 5, 2022 for Brian McDonald, 71, of West Bend, WI
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Brian William McDonald “Bigmac”, 71, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950 in North Dakota to Ralph and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Richfield posts road detour to access polls on Election Day, August 9, 2022 | By Jim Healy
Village of Richfield, WI – Neighbors in the Village of Richfield, WI are being given a heads-up regarding access to the voting site on Election Day as STH 167 is under construction. The DOT will have pavement down by August 9, 2022 but it’s still an active construction zone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins
July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Kate Dornacker
Washington County, WI – My name is Kate Dornacker and I am with the Addison Achievers 4-H Club. My steer weighed 1,565 pounds and was sold for $3.50 a pound at the 2022 Washington County Fair. Washington County Insider on YouTube. A big thanks to Farmer’s Grain and Feed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Comments / 1