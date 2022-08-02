PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO