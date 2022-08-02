ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins

July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
wearegreenbay.com

Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Greater Milwaukee Today

IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend

WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
WEST BEND, WI

