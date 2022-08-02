Read on cortlandvoice.com
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
WKTV
More than 2,200 without power in Otsego County following storms
More than 2,200 were without power in Otsego County Thursday evening after thunderstorms made their way through the region in the afternoon. According to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) more than 660 outages have been reported in Cooperstown and more than 500 in both Hartwick and Laurens.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
cortlandvoice.com
Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend
The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
ithaca.com
Power Outages Impact 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca are without power. In Dryden there are estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers are reported to be without power.
cortlandvoice.com
Bomb threat at SUNY Cortland found not credible
Press release from SUNY Cortland's Communications Office. At approximately noon Friday (August 5th, 2022), the Cortland County 911 Center received a phone call referencing a potential bomb threat to Bowers Hall and the Miller Building. As a precaution, SUNY Cortland’s University Police Department checked both Bowers Hall and Miller Building...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Car Bursts into Flames in Vestal Parkway Parking Lot
A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
flackbroadcasting.com
DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport
FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Results for ‘Best Pizza in Broome County’ according to you
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared. Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:. The Stone Fox (49...
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Woman and Dog Dead After Crash in Sidney
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead after a crash in Sidney. According to New York State Police, police were dispatched at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, July 31st to Parker Hollow Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police say the vehicle was traveling north when it left the road, struck a...
