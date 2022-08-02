Read on www.alxnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Potomac Yard’s pizzazz
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Did you know in the early 1990’s the owner of the then Washington Redskins, unsuccessfully pushed...
alxnow.com
Poll: How important is the Alexandria/Fairfax distinction to you?
One of the very first stories on ALXnow discussed — maybe too snarkily in hindsight — the distinction between the City of Alexandria and the areas of Fairfax south of Cameron Run sometimes referred to as Alexandria. This past week, two businesses opening this month — a cannabis...
alxnow.com
Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria
A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
alxnow.com
Alexandria restaurants start applying to make outdoor seating permanent
As the City of Alexandria starts to close the window on unchecked outdoor seating, several businesses have started the process of making their Covid seating permanent. While the city is ending unregulated outdoor seating, it’s kept an avenue open for restaurants to legitimize their outdoor dining and make it permanent.
alxnow.com
Alexandria gets $600k federal funding boost for body-worn cameras
Rep. Don Beyer announced yesterday (Thursday) that the Alexandria Police Department has officially been awarded $600,000 in federal funding to get the city’s beleaguered body-worn camera program off the ground. The federal funding was allocated as part of a Department of Justice (DOJ) grant in the omnibus spending bill,...
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: How can I prepare my home for the fall?
Question: As a homeowner, how can I prepare my home for the fall?. Answer: Can you believe it’s already August?! While we are still in the hot, humidity of summer, the sounds of school bells and leaves falling are not too far off. Fall will come just as quickly as summer is fading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
Old Town Walgreens redevelopment headed to city review next month
The days may be numbered for a pair of buildings in the heart of Old Town as developers move forward with plans for demolition and redevelopment. Developer The Silverman Group is headed to the Planning Commission next month to rezone 615 and 621 King Street, with the ultimate aim of tear down portions of the buildings and replacing them with a new, 24-unit residential building with ground-floor retail.
alxnow.com
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
alxnow.com
Land use attorney Cathy Puskar named Alexandria’s Business Leader of the Year
The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has picked land use and zoning attorney and long-time City Council meeting attendee Cathy Puskar as the Business Leader of the Year. Puskar, a lawyer with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley, & Walsh, is a familiar face in city government. Puskar frequently represents landowners in major development projects citywide.
alxnow.com
Flood Watch issued for Alexandria
The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Alexandria with rain expected this afternoon and most of this weekend. While it’s clear skies this morning, the forecast for rain comes after heavy rainfall last night. “Avoid small streams and do not drive through water on roadways,”...
Comments / 0