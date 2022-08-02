ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hilton Head Island man charged in apartment shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a Friday apartment shooting in Bluffton. James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head Island, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fun Fest Fridays return to North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In honor of North Charleston's 50th anniversary, Fun Fest Friday returns Friday, August 5. The celebration is being held at Red Barn Amenity Center on 9051 Patriot Boulevard from 3-6 p.m. and includes activities for the entire family. The family-friendly event will feature free...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officers work to save man in crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Active shooter training prepares officers to keep students safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 30 North Charleston police officers gathered at Dunston Elementary Thursday to practice real-life scenarios that apply to an active shooter situation. The goal of training sessions is to get the officer’s blood pressure up by running or jogging to best replicate the feelings displayed...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
CHARLESTON, SC

