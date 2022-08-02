Read on www.sfgate.com
Friday Morning Constitutional: Sunnydale Muni Bus Shooting Was 'Targeted'
The SFPD says that a Wednesday shooting on a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood was "targeted." The victim, a 20-year-old man, still has not been publicly identified, and investigators say they are still trying to determine how the shooting might be connected to a fatal shooting two blocks away on Monday. [KTVU]
2 arrested for fatal shooting near SF’s McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in San Francisco on July 25. Jerrell Willis, 34, of San Francisco and Alexon Inocencio, 34, of Contra Costa County were taken into custody. The shooting happened last month near San Francisco’s McLaren Park, in the […]
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
SF woman hit, pinned against building by car in Bernal Heights suffers serious injuries
A 68-year-old woman driving a sedan struck the pedestrian.
Abandoned Oakland building suffers 2nd fire in recent months
The fire started at 5:45 a.m. Friday at the 8400 block of Edgewater. When fire crews arrived on the scene, “heavy fire was blowing through the roof,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke.
1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday
OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In East Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash on Interstate 880 in East Oakland. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-880, south of Hegenberger road at about 11:12 p.m.
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
OPD seek help identifying Little Saigon burglars
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Seven shops were ransacked in Oakland’s Little Saigon on Sunday, leaving business owners to pick up the pieces. Oakland Police are asking for help in tracking down the burglars who targeted a strip mall on International Boulevard early Monday morning in a 90-minute burglary spree. In just under two hours, this […]
Man arrested in stabbing on BART train at South Hayward station
HAYWARD – BART police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a stabbing on board a train in the East Bay the night earlier.A spokesperson for the transit agency told KPIX 5 that around 2:25 p.m., a patrol at Civic Center Station in San Francisco arrested the suspect. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Krieger of San Lorenzo.According to BART police, the stabbing took place on board a train at the South Hayward station around 8 p.m. Wednesday, prompting the station to be closed for nearly three hours. Police were able to find the weapon used in the incident. Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.BART officials said Thursday that the victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault, Making Criminal Threats
PALO ALTO (BCN) A man on parole was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after he reportedly threatened a grocery store employee, police said. Luis Enrique Cruz, 32, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault, resisting arrest and on a parole violation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
San Francisco police seek answers in the deadly shooting on Muni bus
San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting onboard a Muni bus Wednesday. They still don't know what led up to the shooting, and asked the public for help in the investigation.
Roni Gage Fatally Struck DUI Pedestrian Collision on Dougherty Road [Dublin, CA]
Giovanni Fissore Arrested after Pedestrian Crash near Houston Place. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 10:00 p.m., near the 6200 block of Dougherty Road. According to Dublin Police, Gage was walking along the southbound lanes when she was fatally struck by Chevrolet SUV, driven by Fissore. Emergency crews...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni bus near Cow Palace in San Francisco, police say
A person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on a Muni bus near the Cow Palace in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
