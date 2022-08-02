ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

2 arrested for fatal shooting near SF’s McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in San Francisco on July 25. Jerrell Willis, 34, of San Francisco and Alexon Inocencio, 34, of Contra Costa County were taken into custody. The shooting happened last month near San Francisco’s McLaren Park, in the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday

OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

OPD seek help identifying Little Saigon burglars

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Seven shops were ransacked in Oakland’s Little Saigon on Sunday, leaving business owners to pick up the pieces. Oakland Police are asking for help in tracking down the burglars who targeted a strip mall on International Boulevard early Monday morning in a 90-minute burglary spree. In just under two hours, this […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested in stabbing on BART train at South Hayward station

HAYWARD – BART police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a stabbing on board a train in the East Bay the night earlier.A spokesperson for the transit agency told KPIX 5 that around 2:25 p.m., a patrol at Civic Center Station in San Francisco arrested the suspect. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Krieger of San Lorenzo.According to BART police, the stabbing took place on board a train at the South Hayward station around 8 p.m. Wednesday, prompting the station to be closed for nearly three hours. Police were able to find the weapon used in the incident. Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.BART officials said Thursday that the victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Assault, Making Criminal Threats

PALO ALTO (BCN) A man on parole was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after he reportedly threatened a grocery store employee, police said. Luis Enrique Cruz, 32, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault, resisting arrest and on a parole violation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
VALLEJO, CA

