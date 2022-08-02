ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Fancy Shift on Essex Street as ‘Crown Affair’ Hair Care Takes Root

boweryboogie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on boweryboogie.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Cools Off In Backyard Koi Pond, Gets Spooked When He Discovers The Fish

That summer heat will get to ya. This ol’ boy needed a cool off on a hot Massachusetts summer day. It’s hard to blame a black bear though, with their thick coat of jet black fur… can you imagine wearing a black fur coat in the summer? Naturally, when it came across a pond in someone’s backyard after probably ripping through their garbage bin, this black bear decided it was time for a dip in the water to cool off. […] The post Black Bear Cools Off In Backyard Koi Pond, Gets Spooked When He Discovers The Fish first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy