ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'The ship is now our home': This couple is spending their retirement on cruise ships

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

When Nancy and Robert Houchens retired, they downsized, selling their house and most of their belongings.

"We had a 3,000-square-foot home full of furniture ... and everything we own now would fit in the back of a pickup truck," Robert, 64, told USA TODAY.

But the Virginia couple has another preferred means of transportation: cruise ships. They spend as much time as they can at sea, and sailed for about nine months during the first year of their retirement. Nancy, 71, also reached a milestone in early July, sailing 1,000 days with Carnival Cruise Line since the 1980s. Robert hit the 1,000-day mark later in the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaKF0_0h1UGdqR00
Robert and Nancy Houchens have been cruising together on Carnival Cruise Line since the early 1990s. Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

The avid cruisers spoke with USA TODAY about how they plan their voyages, how to pack for an extra-long trip, and the ways a vacation is different from living at sea. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Is the cruise industry coming back?: After more than 2 years under a COVID cloud, the answer is yes.

Nova Scotia cruise: Lighthouses, whale watching and history

What made you decide to spend 1,000 days at sea?

Nancy: That was not a goal, the amount of days that we were cruising, but we cruised when the children were young, and it was probably the best deal. And when it came time, we always thought when we retired, we'd buy a big rig and be full-timers – sell the house, the cars, you know, not have any other worries.

And we'd already been cruising and we'd been cruising on Carnival the most, and Carnival has great perks for those that are loyal. They do our laundry and, of course, they cook your meals, clean your cabin, and we kind of put the pencil to the paper and I thought for the amount of money that we could spend, why do we need to drive somewhere? I still have to cook, still have to clean, still have to do laundry, so let's spend our retirement as much as we can on cruise ships.

Did you end up selling your house and cars?

Nancy: We sold all of our estates except for a little condominium we have in Florida, so when we get too old to cruise, we have somewhere to live. And we did keep two vehicles, and what we kept is in half of (Robert's mother's storage unit) which is, I don't know, 10x10 or something. We just walked away from everything.

When you go home for the holidays, for instance, do you go to Florida or Virginia?

Robert: That's in Virginia. My mother is still alive and so we actually reside with her. That's our mailing address, that's where our vehicles are titled and tagged, within that state, and so we actually live there when we go back home.

When you take a long trip and you get off the ship between cruises, do you stay in a hotel for a night and get back on? How does that work?

Nancy: Well, I guess it depends. The first year, (Robert) planned that out for us, and I think we actually got off of the ship. And he planned it, so we left Florida and when we got to New Orleans, then we got off of that ship and walked down the pier and got on the next ship. And I think in that long time that we were gone, I don't think we spent but two nights (onshore). I think we had side by sides a lot of the times. So, we try very hard just to get from one ship to the other without having to spend the night, and it can be done very easily if you plan it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLmah_0h1UGdqR00
Nancy and Robert Houchens both recently marked 1,000 days sailing with Carnival. Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

When picking your trips, do you have favorite itineraries you like to sail, or do you like to try new places?

Nancy: At first, we wanted to go all over the place. And then, we've been to the Caribbean enough that, like, if we go to St. Thomas, we'll run to Kmart or something instead of doing something else. It's like living on a ship.

Our whole attitude was, "If I'm on the ship for more than a week" – and we try to do a minimum of 14 days – "I don't have to go to the restaurant and eat all the lobster, 10 lobster tails because I'll be there next week." It's like your stateroom is your bedroom and the ship is your house. ... Now, we're looking (to see) different places, but we still follow the crew because they're our family. You kind of figure out who's going to be on what ship and, "Oh, let's see where they're going, and can we stay with them?"

How do you think about packing for a long trip like the ones you take?

Nancy: You don't have to pack a whole lot of clothes if you've got a bathing suit, a pair of flip flops, a couple pairs of underclothes, nightgown, and maybe a pair of shorts or something. ... Just make sure you bring scotch tape and baggies, paper clips (for papers and cash), and your medicine, and you're in good shape.

Robert: For somebody that has cruised not much at all, their first-time cruise maybe, they will tend to pack a whole lot more than someone who's had 100 cruises. ... If you're going to the Caribbean where it's warm, you just don't need a whole lot of stuff, cause you're in your bathing suit more than you think.

Nancy: And if people see you in the same twice, what difference does it make? You don't know them anyway, they're never going to see you again. Don't worry about it.

When you decided to spend most of your time on ships, were there things in your daily life that you had to put on pause? How did you prepare to be spending that much time at sea?

Nancy: Learn how to pay bills online, number one. Obviously, you don't have as many bills, either, and you don't have to worry about getting junk mail. That's for sure. I don't know I think our thing was we always vacationed on a cruise ship.

I think the biggest thing was the mindset in doing this, and this is not going to be the same for someone who's doing a vacation. But for us, the mindset was, when we were vacationing, we had to have a balcony or we had to have a suite because you're on vacation, and you're going to spend $4,000 or $5,000 or $6,000 or $7,000 on a week or two weeks, whatever you're taking because that's a once a year thing. ... Our mindset had to switch to where the ship is now our home.

Solo cruising: Is it worth it to go on a cruise by yourself?

Don't stress about meals on vacation: How to take a cruise if you have dietary restrictions

It sounds like you love it, but does being at sea so much ever get monotonous?

Nancy: (Robert's) mom, my mother-in-law, said, "Don't you get bored going to the same ports all the time?" And I said, "Well, you've been going to the same Walmart for 50 years." So, I mean, it can't be any more monotonous than it is at home. Don't you think that life is what you make of it no matter where you are? And at sea, we meet lots of different people, right? At home, you see the same people all the time, but on a ship, you see lots of different people from all walks of life. There's so much to do, and so many people to meet and talk to.

Robert: I don't think I've ever gotten bored being on a ship for any amount of days. I will say on some of the longer cruises, like coming across the Atlantic Ocean on a transatlantic cruise, you'll have four, five, six sea days in a row sometimes. And so when you get to the next port, sometimes I'm ready to get off the ship just to put my feet on the land.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The ship is now our home': This couple is spending their retirement on cruise ships

Comments / 17

Tell it like it is
3d ago

Good for them. I might do that myself...but most likely I'll move to some poor country to live cheap in retirement.

Reply
9
Aaron Hairell
3d ago

they make it sound like all retired people can afford to live on a cruise ship when in fact it cost much more to live on a cruise ship I'm tired of articles that reflect on how much money the privileged have when the truth is the majority of us don't make that much money and it's usually because those who do don't pay their fair share it taxes making the poor pay for it for them.

Reply(6)
6
Kbud
3d ago

It's probably less expensive than a retirement home or assisted living.

Reply
11
Related
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Drops COVID Testing for Cruises From Miami

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that debuted last year, has dropped their COVID-19 pre-cruise testing requirement to board their cruise ships. Starting with the July 27 sailing on Scarlet Lady and the July 24 sailing on Valiant Lady, passengers will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to board their cruise ship. Virgin was offering free testing for guests right at the port in Miami for those boarding Scarlet Lady.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
State
Florida State
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Cruise Ship#Retirement#Vehicles#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Carnival Cruise Line
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

560K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy