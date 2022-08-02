ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

In overdose deaths, should homicide charges be filed? These officials say no.

By Laura Conover, Miriam Aroni Krinsky and Leo Beletsky
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

On Aug. 31, 2018, Heather Crimaldi asked her brother Christopher to buy her heroin in McHenry County, Illinois. While under the influence that night, Heather fell in the shower at his apartment and died. Christopher was taken into custody. Now, nearly four years later, he has been convicted of drug-induced homicide (DIH) and sentenced to six years in prison, despite having advanced cancer. He says he only has a few months to live.

The Crimaldi family exemplifies the cruelty and futility of drug-induced homicide convictions. Christopher is “tormented” by his sister’s death, according to their mother, who is quoted in the Northwest Herald stating, “I lost my daughter. Now I am losing my son.” Both siblings struggled with substance use; tough-on-crime drug policies didn't change that.

Illinois' Good Samaritan Law didn't save Christopher Crimaldi, who called 911 when he found his sister. While the state’s statute was expanded in 2021 and now protects individuals who seek medical help during an overdose from drug-induced homicide charges, the amendment was not applied retroactively . But incidents like this clearly show the need for prosecutors to help those with substance use disorders instead of pushing for incarceration.

Fatal drug overdoses on the rise

In the United States, fatal drug overdoses increased by 539% between 1999 and 2021 , a crisis that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, the highest ever in a 12-month period and more than the fatalities from car crashes and gunshots combined.

Column: Fines, fees used to fund criminal justice too often come from those disenfranchised by it

As overdoses have climbed, too many elected leaders have defaulted to ineffective and costly tough-on-crime responses. This includes drug-induced homicide laws and prosecutions, which reframe accidental overdoses as homicides.

Drug-induced homicide prosecutions involve charging individuals with homicide when they supply drugs that result in a fatal overdose, even if there was no specific intent to kill. Originally introduced in the 1980s , these homicide laws have become more popular and expanded to 23 states , Washington, D.C., and the federal system.

Advocates for these statutes argue that drug-induced homicide laws target high-level distributors, hold drug manufacturers accountable and deter trafficking. In practice, however, DIH prosecutions often stray from their stated intent and do more harm than good, exacerbating the tragedy of overdoses in the United States.

Call for help or risk getting prosecuted

Drug-induced homicide statutes force people into the unimaginable situation of deciding whether to call for help and risk prosecution for homicide or allow their friend or loved one to die of an overdose.

Column: How big will legal weed get? 2 factors limit market size, even if US legalizes cannabis.

While 47 states and Washington, D.C., have Good Samaritan Laws granting immunity from prosecution to individuals who call for medical assistance in an overdose emergency, most provide protection only from low-level drug charges such as possession . Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island and Vermont offer immunity from drug-induced homicide charges if a person tries to get help during an overdose – but those states are among the exceptions and not the rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059wg3_0h1UGcxi00
Fatal drug overdoses in the United States increased by 539% between 1999 and 2021. David Maialetti/AP

Discouraging people from seeking assistance in the midst of a crisis is a dangerous and deadly policy choice. Indeed, one study found that more media attention on these homicide prosecutions was associated with an increase in overdose deaths , underscoring that these prosecutions could aggravate the crisis they purport to address.

Evidence-based drug policies that save lives

In many cases, it is family members or close friends who are charged with DIH, not high-level traffickers. Like Christopher Crimaldi, these individuals commonly struggle with substance use themselves. These prosecutions can tear families apart after they’ve already suffered an unthinkable loss.

There is also no evidence that punitive drug laws have any impact on demand or use of drugs. A Pew analysis found that there was no relationship between higher rates of drug imprisonment and lower levels of drug use or overdose deaths.

Column: Samaria Rice wants us to remember her son, Tamir. I've watched her fight to make sure we do.

In the United States, the rate of incarceration surpasses that of many other nations. And we have a far higher overdose death rate than many peer nations. Harsher sentencing has cost millions in taxpayer dollars while doing nothing to address and prevent problematic drug use.

Drug-induced homicide laws also divert limited resources from investigating and prosecuting serious crimes without providing any public safety benefit. A county in Ohio reported spending at least $750,000 a year on drug-induced homicide cases while overdose deaths in that county went up drastically over a four-year period ending in 2016.

And like nearly every aspect of the criminal legal system, DIH prosecutions exacerbate racial disparities, with people of color tending to receive longer sentences for DIH convictions than white individuals.

Our View: Attitudes on cannabis legalization have shifted, including ours

Another view: Legalizing marijuana? Stay wary of health risks and commercialization.

As long as these laws are still on the books, elected prosecutors have the power to choose a different paradigm. They can embrace a public health response and harm reduction approaches over punitive carceral responses. Most important, they should not charge individuals who supply drugs that lead to an accidental fatal overdose with homicide, either through drug-induced homicide or felony murder statutes, and they should seek to remedy past DIH cases with unjust results.

Prosecutors must also decline to prosecute cases involving possession or distribution of lifesaving medications like naloxone and low-level drug possession, and advocate for proven harm reduction strategies – including medication-assisted treatment and overdose prevention sites.

We have already lost too many lives these past few years. Now it’s time for our elected leaders to implement evidence-based drug policies that save lives. Thoughtful strategies to address our overdose crisis are needed, and they do not include simply putting more people behind bars.

Laura Conover is the county attorney in Pima County (Tucson), Arizona . Miriam Aroni Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor, is the executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution , which recently published an issue brief on ending drug-induced homicide prosecutions . Leo Beletsky is a professor of law and health sciences and the faculty director of Northeastern University School of Law’s Health in Justice Action Lab.

This column is part of a series by USA TODAY Opinion about police accountability and building safer communities. The project began in 2021 by examining qualified immunity and continues in 2022 by examining various ways to improve law enforcement. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together , which does not provide editorial input.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In overdose deaths, should homicide charges be filed? These officials say no.

Comments / 6

JDS a little??
6d ago

If he bought the drugs, he should be charged! Just because he called 911 to get help after she took the drugs, if someone shoots somebody then called 911 they would be charged in the shooting! People are going to prison for just having drugs and getting more years in prison than someone who killed somebody.

Reply(1)
6
SONOFNY
6d ago

Him having advance Cancer didn't stop him from doing the Crime so it shouldn't stop him from doing the Time.

Reply
4
Related
Q 105.7

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Vermont State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Vermont, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Homicides#Drug Possession#Overdose Deaths#Drug Trafficking#Violent Crime
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW
CBS News

Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
SPARTA, GA
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy