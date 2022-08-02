Read on boweryboogie.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
bkmag.com
Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn
Lidl, a popular discount grocery chain, is opening its first-ever location in Brooklyn. The 25,000-square foot store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, the site of the now-demolished Key Food. Lidl is known for its low...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
biteofthebest.com
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Best NYC Booze Cruises And Boat Parties For The Summer
Is there a better way to spend a summer afternoon than cruising around NYC waters with some boozy drinks? We think not! Now that we’re in the dog days of summer it’s time to grab your crew and hit the open waters for a day (or night!) of fun. We gathered up some of our favorite NYC booze cruises that are perfect for sipping on tasty cocktails, dancing the night away, or even just grabbing some food. Check out our picks below! Even though the sun is starting to set even earlier now, a sunset booze cruise truly can’t be...
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
boweryboogie.com
No Return in Sight for Tenants and Businesses Displaced by Mulberry Street Fire
Months after the deadly fire at 78 Mulberry Street, displaced tenants – residential and commercial – are still waiting for renovations to begin. The two-alarm fire broke out at 78 Mulberry Street just before 4:00am on April 15. Roughly one hundred firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, which reportedly spread from the fifth floor. The inferno claimed the lives of a 91-year-old mother and her 52-year-old autistic son.
Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water
NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
therealdeal.com
Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
NBC New York
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
Comments / 0