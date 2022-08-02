ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather:

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gMIY_0h1UGXUx00

BALTIMORE --- Another heat wave is on the way this week with highs heading to 90 or better starting tomorrow and lasting through Friday.

More unsettled weather late week and into this weekend may briefly bring temperatures back into the upper 80s before 90s return for Sunday and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way

BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening.   On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Storms leave trail of felled trees, power outages across Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Thousands are without power and felled trees are complicating morning commutes after severe storms blew through central Maryland on Thursday evening. As of 7 a.m. Friday, over 24,000 BGE customers are without power thanks to over 850 active outages. The company said it is working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. Most of the affected people live in Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The storms generated a tornadic waterspout that destroyed homes in part of Smith Island. The waterspout landed onshore and caused significant damage to the Somerset County community, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. Stunning...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity; severe storms pass through region

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Friday. Some severe storms are popped up late in the day.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about the fireboat 'Tommy' at the Fire Museum of Maryland

HI Everyone! In a port city, a fireboat is a very big deal. Be it a pier fire, a fire in a warehouse on a pier or a boat fire, the best place to fight that fire is from the water. The fireboat would have an endless source of water for the battle. One such boat was the Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also known as the Tommy! Named for the legendary congressman and mayor, it served the community for 59 years. It was retired in 2015. Four years later, the Fire Museum of Maryland began work that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters killed in Noyack, NY house fire

BALTIMORE -- Two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said. Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother Alisa and father Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.Lewis woke up in his first-floor room to the noise of glass shattering and alerted the family to get out of the house. Both parents escaped. When they realized the children had not gotten out, Lewis attempted to re-enter the house but flames from a fire prevented him from doing so.Zachary escaped out of a second-story window, but 21-year-old Jillian and 19-year-old Lindsay were trapped inside. About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to the blaze.Fire personnel found the girls inside the home. They were then taken to SUNY Southampton Hospital, where they died from their injuries, police said.Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Flint Journal

Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath

The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware

Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MD receives $22.9M for offshore wind apprenticeship program

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has received $22.9 million in federal money to build a training program for the offshore wind industry, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced.The Maryland Works for Wind project will partner local companies and unions to develop a training model for the offshore wind industry, while trying to reach potential workers from underserved populations such as formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans and teenagers and young adults who are no longer in school or working.The state is receiving the grant through the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge, a $500 million workforce development program with an equity focus.Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy