Charles Co. Schools plan meet and greet events, orientations for students
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.
Elementary Schools
- C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet drop-in event, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 26.
- Berry, meet and greet, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.
- A meet and greet for Billingsley students with last names beginning with M-Z is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 25.
- Dr. Gustavus Brown, orientation, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Dr. Brown students and staff are returning to the school at 421 University Drive from the Transition School this year.
- Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 25.
- William A. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 24.
- A meet and greet for Diggs students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, orientation for kindergarten students who attended Higdon for prekindergarten is noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 10.
- An orientation for kindergarten students new to Higdon is noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 11.
- A meet and greet for Higdon students with last names beginning with A-L is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- A meet and greet for Higdon students with last names beginning with M-Z is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- A meet and greet for Higdon prekindergarten students is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31.
- Indian Head, kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19.
- A meet and greet for all other Indian Head students is 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, greet your seat, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Malcolm, meet and greet, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.
- T.C. Martin, meet and greet for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, noon to 12:40 p.m., Aug. 24.
- A meet and greet for Martin students in Grades 3-5 will be 12:50 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Martin students and staff are attending the Transition School during the 2022-23 school year. The Transition School is located at 3155 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf, MD, 20601.
- Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Middleton, drop-in meet and greet, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Walter J. Mitchell, kindergarten drop-in orientations, 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 11, and 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 16.
- Drop-in orientation for Mitchell prekindergarten students is 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 17 and 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 18.
- A meet and greet is 10 to 10:45 a.m., Aug. 25, for Mitchell students with the last names beginning with A-M.
- A meet and greet is 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 25, for Mitchell students with the last names beginning with N-Z.
- Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 26.
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 25 (in school parking lot, block-party style).
- Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- J.C. Parks, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L is 2 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- A meet and greet for Parks students with last names beginning with M-Z is 2:30 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
- J.P. Ryon, orientation for kindergarten students with last names beginning with A-K is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 15. This is a drop-off orientation for students only.
- An orientation for Ryon kindergarten students with last names beginning with L-Z is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16. This is a drop-off orientation for students only.
- Ryon will hold a drop-in meet and greet for all students from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Eva Turner, orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- William B. Wade, meet and greet for returning students, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.
- A meet and greet for Wade kindergarten and new students will be 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
Middle Schools
- Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- John Hanson, Grade 8 orientation is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 17.
- Orientation is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 18, for Grades 6-7 .
- Matthew Henson, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Mattawoman, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Piccowaxen, meet and greet, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- General Smallwood, orientation, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.
- Milton M. Somers, all new students in Grades 6-8, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Benjamin Stoddert, New Scholar Boot Camps will be 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16 and 17, and 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17.
High Schools
- Henry E. Lackey, drop-in orientation for all ninth graders and new students to Lackey only, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.
- La Plata, drop-in meet and greet for all ninth graders and new students to La Plata, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Maurice J. McDonough, new student orientation, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
- North Point, new student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.
- St. Charles, meet and greet for new students in Grades 10-12, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.
- Meet and greet for freshmen, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Thomas Stone, meet and greet, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.
- Westlake, new student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.
Centers
- F. B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 26.
