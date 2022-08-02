ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan Declares August as Immunization Awareness Month, Encourages Marylanders to Remain COVIDReady

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Larry Hogan today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins.

Read the governor’s Immunization Awareness Month proclamation.

“The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, as well as routine immunizations,” said Governor Hogan. “Through our COVIDReady Maryland plan, we will continue to maximize all of the available tools and treatments for preventing severe illness, and maintaining a state of readiness so that we are prepared to respond to emerging waves and variants.”

Through the COVIDReady Maryland plan, the state continues to maintain a robust vaccination infrastructure of hundreds of providers. With all the evolving guidance coming from the federal government, state health officials have launched a new “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal that will allow you to check your vaccination status within seconds. Find a vaccination clinic near you , or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

In addition, state health officials continue to stress the importance of making sure children receive their recommended immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Families can view official vaccination records online at MyIRMobile.com , a secure portal where users can access official copies of their records and those of their family members. Back-to-school immunization guidance is available here .

“We encourage all families to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster during their routine immunizations, an important step in keeping Maryland children strong, healthy, and COVIDReady,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health. “Protect your children and your neighbors by contacting your local healthcare provider, the school nurse, or your local health department to ensure all your child’s shots are up to date.”

To date, the state has administered nearly 12.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations , including more than 3.1 million booster shots. More than 95% of Marylanders 12 and older have received the first dose; 88.9% of Marylanders 12-17 years old and 51.4% of Marylanders 5-11 years old have received the first dose. To date, 7.6% of Marylanders under 5 have received the first dose, ranking third in the nation.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

