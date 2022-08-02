ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDA Now Accepting Applications for Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 . Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 2, 2023. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.

Credit: Maryland Department of Agriculture

“Maryland’s farm families are the foundation of our agriculture industry and rural communities,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Please join me in recognizing Maryland’s dedicated and committed farm families by submitting a nomination for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame was established in 1991 with the induction of Roland and Mildred Darcey of Prince George’s County; Y.D. and Lonnie Hance of Calvert County; and C. Rodman and Jean Myers of Frederick County. In total, the Hall of Fame now honors 54 farm families from all 23 counties.

Applicants must work with their county Extension office in preparing the application, which should include as much information about the family as possible and address agricultural leadership, community activities, and technological and management advancements – for example, soil and water conservation, marketing initiatives, machinery innovations, safety strategies. Nominations must include signatures from a local committee that is made up of the county Extension agent, county Farm Bureau president, and Soil Conservation District representative. Only one farm family per county can be considered.

The selection committee includes the Dean of the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the President of the Maryland Farm Bureau, and members of the agricultural community. This year’s application can be downloaded here . The deadline to apply is Oct. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at (410) 841-5882 or Jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov

