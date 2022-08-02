ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland ARPA financial report sent to U.S. Treasury

By Brent Addleman
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3greTg_0h1UGIVI00

(The Center Square) – A report detailing how Maryland spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars has been transmitted to the U.S. Treasury.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, serving out the final months of his second term in office, says the report details where the state spent ARPA funds from March 3, 2021, through June 30; it includes planned appropriations for the fiscal year 2023.

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the worst economic collapse since the Great Recession and caused hardship for people all across our state and nation,” Hogan said in a release. “By utilizing these resources to supplement our aggressive economic relief measures, our state has led one of the strongest health and economic recoveries in America.”

The state, according to the release, installed economic relief measures, including the RELIEF Act. It provided tax relief combined with economic stimuli for residents, small businesses, and others who were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, relief initiatives were created that aided workers, renters, restaurants, farmers, small businesses, nonprofit groups, entertainment venues, and tourism agencies.

Hogan, along with Senate President Bill Fergusons, D-Baltimore County, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, formulated a bipartisan plan in March 2021, according to the release, to spend federal dollars through ARPA. Expenditures were used to help the state recover from the pandemic.

The state, according to the release, invested in the Vaccine Equity Task Force through the Maryland Health Equity Resource Act in order to utilize grant funding to address health disparities, improve health outcomes, expand access to primary care and prevention services, and reduce costs.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding was increased to support 57,000 during the pandemic, up from 25,000 pre-pandemic, in order to meet caseload demand, which featured a $100 per month increase for Temporary Cash Assistance and Temporary Disability Assistance. Funding, according to the release, was also used to help customers with most electric and gas utility bills.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland will use federal funding to create apprenticeships in energy sector

(The Center Square) – Training residents for the anticipation of more than 10,000 future jobs in Maryland’s energy sector is the focus of a new program. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state has received $22.9 million through the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. Funding will be distributed through the state’s Department of Labor to […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Office of Financial Regulation Earns Accreditation and Accolades for its Regulatory Programs

BALTIMORE, MD (August 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Labor’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation (Office) today announced that its bank and mortgage regulatory programs have achieved re-accreditation and its money service business regulatory program has received initial accreditation from the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS). The Office is only the seventh […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build ‘another foot’

(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.” DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, to “address […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Declares August as Immunization Awareness Month, Encourages Marylanders to Remain COVIDReady

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. Read the governor’s Immunization Awareness Month proclamation. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm

A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fear that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing facility to discharge up to 2.3 million […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths

(The Center Square) – Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the House Oversight Committee have joined forces in an investigation over the thousands of nursing home deaths in New York state during COVID, saying New York Democrats ignored previous inquiries. The controversy began in 2020 when thousands of New York nursing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Drugmaker agrees to $2.37 billion opiate settlement

(The Center Square) – Allergan has agreed in principle to a proposed $2.37 billion settlement to participating states and local governments, including Iowa. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys general announced the settlement Friday. The news comes the same week as a $4.25 billion national settlement between more than 2,500 […]
IOWA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Franchot Announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is August 14-20

NNAPOLIS, Md. (August 1, 2022) – Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns August 14-20 and Comptroller Peter Franchot wants consumers to take advantage of big discounts that provide much-needed sales boost for retailers. “August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Grants Gateway Open for Resilience and Restoration Funds

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the Grants Gateway application is open for local governments and organizations for the Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023. Through this process, funding is available for projects that restore local waterways, increase communities’ resilience to climate change and storm impacts, strengthen local economies, develop the next generation of environmental stewards, […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDA Now Accepting Applications for Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Those selected for induction will be […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal court orders Air Force to not impose vaccine mandate on members who’ve filed religious exemptions

(The Center Square) – A federal court in Ohio entered a nationwide preliminary injunction Thursday prohibiting the U.S. Air Force from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate against religious objectors. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio’s order in Doster v. Kendall remains effective until a full trial is held. It follows the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Arpa#Financial Report#Politics State#Politics Governor#American#The U S Treasury#Republican#Senate#House
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 23-29, 2022

Calvert County: 6th Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival Takes to the Water: SMCR is excited to announce the 6th Annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Festival, presented by Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, on the Patuxent River along the Solomons Island Riverwalk. Fire Marshal investigating unoccupied Lusby home fire: According to […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

June 2022 Chesapeake Bay Hypoxia Report

Data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Old Dominion University show that dissolved oxygen conditions in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem of Maryland and Virginia were better than average in June 2022. The hypoxic water volume — waters with less than 2 mg/l oxygen — was 0.51 and 0.98 cubic miles during early and […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MSDE DORS Establishes Partnership with the University of Maryland College of Education

BALTIMORE (July 28, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (MSDE DORS) is pleased to announce the award of a two-year $1.6 million grant to the University of Maryland College of Education to study methods for improving MSDE DORS’ Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program. The Pre-ETS works together with students, […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 3 to 7 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY… WHAT…Heat index values up to 106 are expected. WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anglers aim to rein in harvest of Chesapeake menhaden

(Bay Journal) A coalition of groups representing recreational anglers and boaters has launched a campaign against certain types of commercial menhaden fishing in Virginia. Together, 11 national and 10 Virginia-based groups sent a letter in mid-June to Gov. Glenn Youngkin asking him to move menhaden “reduction fishing” out of the Chesapeake Bay. Reduction fishing refers […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Police to celebrate National Night out with communities across the state?

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will join communities and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Established in 1984, National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery to make all neighborhoods […]
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy