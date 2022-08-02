Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Dodge

Dodge is a brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 49.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Dodge, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)