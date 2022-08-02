ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Dodge

By Kimberley Ann Holt
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Dodge is a brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 49.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Dodge, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, MD 20637
  • 301-932-1713

Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
