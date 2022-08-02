Read on www.ktmoradio.com
Contracts Awarded for SE Missouri Road Projects
SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. A $2,590,299 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co. for 26.9 miles of pavement resurfacing on multiple routes, including: Route TT in Dunklin County; Route NN in Scott and Mississippi counties.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Danny Cook elected county mayor in Lake County, Tennessee
LAKE COUNTY, TN — Voters in Lake County, Tennessee, have chosen Danny Cook for county mayor. With all precincts reporting, Cook has 928 votes, over Tony L. White's 634 votes. All totals from Thursday night's state and local general elections are considered unofficial until they are certified by the...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrests in Scott and Stoddard Counties
A Campbell man was arrested by the MSHP Tuesday in Scott County. 42 year old Ronald Cruz was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Scott County jail. Yesterday afternoon the Patrol arrested 43...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
KFVS12
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
ktmoradio.com
Fall Opening Expected for Campbell Shooting Range
It’s taken a while but the new shooting range at Campbell is slated for completion in the fall. Eric Heuring with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the range is located off Highway 62, three miles west of Campbell. Heuring says MDC agents in SE Missouri get calls all...
ktmoradio.com
Council Hears Hospital Update
You may have noticed activity around the old hospital facility. Kennett City Councilman Bill Palmer reported at last night’s Council meeting that there’s work going on there. Some of the improvements the new owners expect to make is a new entrance feature added to the hospital’s front, making...
KFVS12
Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4. Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m. While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway...
KFVS12
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave
A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
kbsi23.com
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Voters Have Contested Races in Thursday Election
Today is election day in Tennessee. Voters who did not take advantage of the early voting period, will cast ballots for candidates in the State and Federal primary, and State and County General election. In Obion County, several contested races are on the ballot. The race for County Mayor includes...
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
kbsi23.com
Man sentenced to total of 42 year for manslaughter, other charges in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was sentenced to a total of 42 behind bars for voluntary manslaughter and other charges. New Madrid County Circuit Court Division 1 Judge W. Reeves sentenced Jeremy Guest to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter, 20 years for armed criminal action, seven years for stealing. Those sentences are to run consecutively of each other. Guest was also sentenced to four years for unlawful use of a weapon to run concurrently for a total of 42 years.
kbsi23.com
