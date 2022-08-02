NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was sentenced to a total of 42 behind bars for voluntary manslaughter and other charges. New Madrid County Circuit Court Division 1 Judge W. Reeves sentenced Jeremy Guest to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter, 20 years for armed criminal action, seven years for stealing. Those sentences are to run consecutively of each other. Guest was also sentenced to four years for unlawful use of a weapon to run concurrently for a total of 42 years.

5 HOURS AGO