Generational and Gender Differences in Approach to Estate Planning

Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Legal Matters: The Importance of Corporate Check-Ups for New Entrepreneurs
I love to work with entrepreneurs. It is impressive to watch an idea turn into a conversation, a business pitch, and finally, a fully-fledged enterprise. One of my favorite things about being an attorney is that occasionally I get to be a part of that process. Many successful entrepreneurs instinctively...
Copy of Generation Z Wants More Work/Life Balance, and Companies are Giving it to Them
Even prior to how Covid changed the workplace, Generation Z was still facing a time of major transition for jobs. They are the first generation to grow up knowing a fully digital world. Employers may not have been ready for that, but as The New York Times explains, Covid changed...
SAP in Newtown Square Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women
SAP’s US headquarters in Newtown Square was among 14 Philadelphia-area companies chosen by Forbes to place in the top 50 companies nationwide as among the best workplaces for women, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. SAP came in 9th on the list locally, joining AstraZeneca in Wilmington at...
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Options for Listing Your Volunteer Activity on LinkedIn and Filling a Gap
Did you know you can list volunteer activity on LinkedIn in more than one place? There may be reasons for listing it elsewhere than the volunteer section. This topic came up at a recent LinkedIn training I did when attendees wanted to discuss options for filling gaps on their resumes and LinkedIn profile.
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary. Gresehover, a member of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars, previously served as a senior project engineer for Aqua, where he oversaw a $150 million annual capital budget focused on planning, management, design, and renewal of the water distribution system.
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Image via Penn State Great Valley. Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
SCORE In-Person Workshop: Marketing Basics for Entrepreneurs
Make plans to join this in-person marketing basics workshop Monday, Aug. 8, to get an understanding of what you’ll need to market your product or service. This is a great opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to get their questions answered. The free workshop takes place 10 to...
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent. People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the...
The Wall Street Journal: Say No to Busywork and Supercharge Your Career
When you get hired for a job it is pretty common practice that the responsibilities that are outlined at the start of your employment are not going to be all-encompassing. So basically other similar duties might get asked of you in time. But other times you might get asked to pitch in on something outside the scope of your job as a favor.
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
