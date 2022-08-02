Read on www.richlandsource.com
Smaller communities can now use Richland County alert messaging system
MANSFIELD -- Leaders in cities, villages and townships can soon participate in Richland County's alert messaging system. Matt Hill, who heads up the county IT department in the auditor's office, told county commissioners Thursday that the countywide system, launched in September 2021, is now available for usage by smaller communities around the county.
Back on track: Mansfield City Council to reconsider bike trail connection to Trimble Road
MANSFIELD -- A connector between the Richland B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road is apparently back on track, a project first considered in 2018 that is now being propelled forward with more information. Less than 48 hours after Mansfield City Council unanimously voted against committing $500,000 in American Rescue Plan...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
It's Fair Time: 172nd Richland County Fair begins week-long run on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans. The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
Medina County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Medina County’s August 2, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Medina County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
Kick wins the GOP nomination for Ohio’s 98th House District, according to unofficial Primary Election results
Rep. Darrell Kick earned the GOP’s nomination for Ohio’s 98th House District, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary Election. The incumbent earned 2,898 votes to challenger Scott Pulling’s 2,207. No candidate ran in the Democratic Primary. The 98th House District includes Coshocton and Holmes Counties,...
Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby
SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department. Local News....
MCS supt. reviews summer project list for district maintenance dept.
MANSFIELD -- Superintendent Stan Jefferson of Mansfield City Schools says the district's facilities staff is hard at work this summer. During the July school board meeting, Jefferson reviewed a list of projects completed or currently in progress, all of which are scheduled to be finished before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results
MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Council approves annexation despite warning
BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid
ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
Seven Wayne County entities issue single response letter to ODOT
The closing of the Wenger Road crossing at U.S. 30 has been a big concern for residents in the area. Scott A. Miller with the Wayne County Engineer’s Office sent the contents of this letter dated June 30 to Robert Weaver, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 3, regarding Wayne County public comment response for the US 30 Corridor Safety Study. The letter was made available to The DGKN thanks to the Village of Dalton.
Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5
MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
