Giada De Laurentiis' Dog-Sized Squash Had Instagram Amazed

Read on www.mashed.com
Related
Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Name The One Food They Always Have In Their Kitchen - Exclusive
Sometimes, all you need in life is some wine, loud music, and good food. The kitchen is a sacred place, where the act of cooking can be a fun and relaxing task. If cheffing it up isn't your forte, then it could also be a daunting one. Wherever your cooking abilities lie, everyone has that one food is always stocked in your pantry or fridge and is used in almost every meal. Does the avocado toast trend sound familiar? Even the most adored celebrities have a go-to in the kitchen, like actresses Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Twitter Is Emotional Over Nigella Lawson's Tribute To Alastair Little
On August 3, 2022, British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72, per Eater. He was a celebrated restaurant owner, cookbook writer, and "grandfather" of British cuisine as it is known today. His London restaurant's ever-changing menu and inviting, non-stuffy atmosphere inspired eateries around the world. Throughout his career, Little received numerous awards, including the Times Restaurant of the Year in 1993 and the Glenfiddich Award for the Best Food Book of the Year for "Keep It Simple" (via SNBC 13).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Tomorrow is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Day, which happens in May. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day lands on August 4th, 2022 (per National Today.) It might surprise you to learn that the chocolate chip cookie was first created by accident. Back...
Twitter Is Loving This Sneak Peek Of Gordon Ramsay On Selena Gomez's Show
If you spent a lot of time glued to your television watching HBO Max during the initial rise of the pandemic, you probably came across the new-form cooking show titled "Selena + Chef." With a refreshingly funny approach to the classic culinary TV series, singer and actor Selena Gomez takes viewers on a wild ride as she cooks (or attempts to cook) in her home kitchen while following recipes directed by famous chefs via video chat, per AP News.
What Martha Stewart Really Had For Dinner At Her 81st Birthday Party
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why TikTok Is Furious About Rachael Ray's Pozole
Despite her cheery disposition and generally enthusiastic demeanor, Rachael Ray is actually a divisive figure in the culinary world. Many big names in the cooking industry, such as Martha Stewart and Anthony Bourdain, have even publicly dissed Rachael Ray. Bourdain went so far as to write that she is "selling us satisfaction, the smug reassurance that mediocrity is quite enough" (via Inquisitr).
What Happened To Fried Green Tomatoes After Shark Tank?
For more than a decade, we've seen some of the best food businesses appear on "Shark Tank" and have watched small businesses grow into huge success stories. After appearing on an episode, a business' growth typically booms — even if they walk away without making a deal. In the...
What Happened To Pan's Mushroom Jerky After Shark Tank?
Stepping foot in front of the investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" takes a lot of courage; even if you make a deal on the show, there's a chance it won't carry through in the end (via The Motley Fool). Investor Robert Herjavec spoke to Motley Fool's podcast, "Industry Focus: Financials," to give insight on the actual statistics. "It changes from year to year, but I'll give you a macro view. In general, probably about 50% of the deals close ... As the show goes on, the reason they don't close has changed."
Classic Margarita Cocktail Recipe
Tequila lovers rejoice, because this classic margarita recipe is as good as it gets. As recipe developer Michelle McGlinn explains, "A good, fresh margarita is a perfect balance of sweet and sour that is complemented by its salty rim." And this classic recipe hits each of these flavor profiles with just the right nuance, making for a perfectly smooth sipping experience. "I'm guilty of having used margarita mixes and bottled lime juice — but the taste is much, much better with fresh limes and agave," McGlinn says.
Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Addition Has Fans Seeing Red
One of the most endearing qualities of Cracker Barrel is its ability to serve large doses of nostalgia by offering up comfort foods including platters loaded with Southern treats including country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and chicken. The restaurant chain even offers a Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option, that gives diners a wide range of proteins to choose from, from chicken tenders and hamburger steaks to two types of ham. In June, the chain announced via press release that there would be two additions to its menu: Cracker Barrel was finally trying plant-based meat with Impossible sausage as an option for the Homestyle Breakfast and would also offer a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Are Pickle S'mores Really A Thing Now?
Summer won't be here for long and what better way to celebrate the close of the warm and bright season than by digging your teeth into a gooey chocolate-filled s'more around a campfire with family and friends? Even if you can't build a billowy fire in your backyard, oven-baked smores are just as delicious.
We Tried The New FaZe Subs Rugfather Sub. Here's How It Went
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're not a gamer or esports sort of person, then you may not have ever heard of FaZe Clan. If you are big into online gaming and such, then you may be incensed to be confronted with those of us who haven't, but so it goes. In the briefest, broadest of strokes, FaZe Clan began as a group of video game loving who have since become part of "defining gaming culture," as per its About page.
Why You Shouldn't Cut The Root Off When Chopping Onions
The onion is a very versatile vegetable. It comes in different colors and is edible both raw and cooked, while also delivering a lot of flavor to some of our favorite dishes. It can be cut and cooked many different ways, creating a different experience for the eater each time. There's so many unique ways to cook an onion that it's hard to know what onions you should really be cooking with and how onion types differ from each other.
Mashed
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0