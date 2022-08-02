URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED. THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY... ...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington. and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and. very dry air...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO