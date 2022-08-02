ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

‘Don’t focus on winning’: Baltimore County student competes in national Braille competition for fifth time

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFzDg_0h1UDtcC00
Sujan Dhakal, a rising senior at Eastern Technical High School, placed first in the Maryland Braille Challenge. He also competed in the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore County high school student Sujan Dhakal isn’t shy when talking about his experiences competing in Braille literacy competitions over the past decade.

Earlier this year, the Perry Hall senior at Eastern Technical High School competed in the regional Maryland Braille Challenge. For some competitors, the challenge is a chance for them to test their skills in Braille, a tactile writing system designed for the visually impaired. Others aim to win and get prizes in cash and technology.

More veteran participants, like Sujan, compete to forge friendships. Whatever the reasons, the purpose of the challenge is to provide a competitive and social outlet for a population that often lacks both.

“It’s a great event for networking,” said Jackie Otwell, Maryland Braille Challenge coordinator. “Often our students who are blind or visually impaired are isolated. They may be the only student in their school. They may be the only student in their county. And at this event, the students get to come together and talk and commiserate.”

The Maryland Braille Challenge, now in its 13th year, is hosted annually by the Maryland School for the Blind and the Maryland State Department of Education. Students get tested on reading comprehension, spelling, chart and graph reading, proofreading, speed and accuracy.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but regionals was a cakewalk. Because in the last 11 years that I’ve done the Braille challenge, only once have I not placed first or second in regionals,” said Sujan, 17, who is visually impaired.

Only the top 10 scoring students from each of five competitive categories move on to the national round, which consists of two days of competition, camaraderie and fun, Otwell said.

More than 800 students, from first to 12th grade, took part in regional competitions from January through March throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom in hopes of qualifying for the top 50 spots at nationals.

Sujan was the only area student to qualify for nationals this year. He placed first at regionals and scored in the top 10 among the participants in the varsity division for his age group. This earned him a ticket to the National Braille Challenge, which was held at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles in June.

“My dad is always ecstatic when I make it. He’s more excited than I am because I see the competition less as an actual competition, more like a venue to actually talk to people and make more bad jokes,” he said. “The environment there is really great for talking to people, even if you don’t really want to.”

The Braille challenges are put on and sponsored by the Braille Institute of America and are the only academic competitions in the U.S. and Canada for blind or visually impaired students.

The organization developed the Braille Challenge in 2000 to motivate students to practice and hone their Braille literacy skills.

The events switched to virtual when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Otwell said, but the national competition returned to in-person this year. Otwell, who was invited to be an emcee at this year’s award ceremony, said the National Braille Challenge is like regional competitions but 10 times more intense.

“I think it reenergized everyone to get back together and reinvigorate everybody’s love and enthusiasm for Braille,” Otwell said. “It’s a true team experience, and it takes a village.”

This was Sujan’s fifth appearance on the national stage. Unfortunately, he didn’t place again this year, and final results usually get mailed out one or two months after the contest, Sujan said.

He was aiming for third at his level this year because his competitors are “really good,” he said. Nathan Deeds, of Williamsburg, Iowa, took home first, Charlie Bethay, of Prairie Village, Kansas, received second and Julia LaGrand, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, got third.

“We had a whole lineup prepared on who’d get first, second or third. We always do that,” he said. “We agreed the first two places were taken already. And it was basically the rest of us fighting for third.”

However, Sujan said, after years of competing, he has realized that winning is not the purpose of these challenges but rather it’s the camaraderie, allowing him to just enjoy the events, he said.

“I’ll say this to everybody who really wants to win. You’re going to want to win this like it’s your life. But in the end, the main part of the competition is talking to people, interacting with them,” he said. “So if you win, great. If you don’t, then that’s OK as well. Don’t focus on winning and focus more on the people there.”

This article is part of our Newsmaker series , which profiles notable people in the Baltimore region who are having an impact in our diverse communities. If you’d like to suggest someone who should be profiled, please send their name and a short description of what they are doing to make a difference to: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Editor Kamau High at khigh@baltsun.com .

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore students denied virtual learning despite 700 apparent open spots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City families are outraged after learning their children, who have disabilities, were denied access to the City Schools Virtual Learning Program even though it appears there were hundreds of spots available. “It's another slap in the face,” said Baltimore City mother Whitney Davis, when asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce BCPSfest 2022

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced the date and details for BCPSfest 2022, a free outdoor festival to kick of the 2022 – 2023 school year. The event will take place 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
chestertownspy.org

James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower

Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Competition#Highschool#Perry Hall
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott: Baltimore's NNO, public safety, ARPA funds

Welcome to another edition of Midday with the Mayor, host Tom Hall's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the citizens of Baltimore. Today, Tom asks the mayor about the annual Public Safety Report summarizing progress on the mayor's Multi-Year Violence Prevention Plan; an update...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Water, Water Everywhere, But...

Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
AdWeek

CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
ORLANDO, FL
wypr.org

Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore

While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Former York County principal charged with theft of funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS Baltimore

Shocking footage shows waterspout leaving 'significant damage' on Smith Island

BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay. A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain. "Somerset County is reporting that a waterspout landed onshore, causing significant damage on Smith Island," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday night. The extent of the damage is still unclear. Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative

Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy