ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock markets will remain volatile for the next few months despite their July rebound, according to UBS

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1XEB_0h1UDnZ400
Markets are likely to remain volatile despite their recent rebound, UBS's chief investment officer Mark Haefele said. Business Insider
  • UBS warned investors that market volatility will likely continue over the next few months.
  • Stocks rebounded in July, with the S&P 500 rallying over 9% to erase some of its losses from this year.
  • "There remains far too much uncertainty and markets may stay choppy in the coming months," CIO Mark Haefele said.

UBS believes the stock market could remain volatile for the next few months as fresh batches of economic data lead to heightened uncertainty levels.

The $1.1 trillion asset manager's chief investment officer Mark Haefele said that July's market rebound was unlikely to prove long-lasting in a recent research note.

"We advise investors against reading too much into July's somewhat more positive picture," he said. "There remains far too much uncertainty and markets may stay choppy in the coming months."

The S&P 500 and MSCI World Index rallied 9.1% and 6.9% respectively last month, with investors buoyed particularly by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that the US central bank will take a data-driven approach to raising interest rates.

But Haefele said that August and September could prove significantly more uncertain, with the Fed set to receive a significant amount of new data before its next meeting.

"There's nearly two months of economic data between now and the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting on 20–21 September for the markets to digest," he said. "So, we remain neutral on equities."

Wall Street tends to view Haefele as one of banking's more bullish investing chiefs. He recently said that investors should be encouraged by the ongoing earnings season, which has seen stocks like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft rally after delivering strong quarterly results.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ubs#Stock Markets#Open Market#Market Volatility#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Msci World#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy