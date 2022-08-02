Read on www.davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: Did Jenkins Just Bring Back a Notorious Former Prosecutor?
San Francisco, CA – Attorney John Hamasaki tweeted on Friday, “as predicted, Brooke Jenkins brought back notorious dirty prosecutor Don du Bain. Famous for cheating to win a murder case, just like his new boss. No way we can let this happen to San Francisco.”. If true, Jenkins...
Police officer assaulted during traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
Richmond officer charged with assault was featured in department community video
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police officer Eric Smith Jr. was charged with a felony count of assault and was terminated by the Richmond Police Department for striking a citizen multiple times with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Before his termination, Smith Jr. was featured in a video by […]
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Undercover Oakland police officer caught in crossfire
An undercover Oakland Police Department officer was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two felons who were apparently unaware that an officer was right in between them
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni bus near Cow Palace in San Francisco, police say
A person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on a Muni bus near the Cow Palace in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
Felony charge filed against former Richmond police officer for assaulting suspect
MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's office has filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond police officer.28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred while Officer Smith was on duty. Eric Smith Jr. is further charged with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and for the use of a deadly weapon.The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Richmond on April 9th, during an attempted traffic stop of Saul Mendoza Jr. At one point during the encounter, Officer Smith struck Mr. Mendoza multiple times with a Taser, causing great bodily injury to the victim.The Richmond Police Department presented the case to the District Attorney's Office for review and a filing determination.On Wednesday, Richmond Police Department additionally announced that Smith Jr. had been terminated from his position.The defendant's arraignment will be scheduled by the Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa.
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
davisvanguard.org
My View: Gascón Explains Why Crackdown in the Tenderloin Won’t Work
This week newly-appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office was rescinding plea offers to at least 30 people facing misdemeanor drug charges. It is part of her strategy of cracking down on drug dealing in places like the Tenderloin. The DA’s office announced, “The new policy...
