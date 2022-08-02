ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police officer assaulted during traffic stop

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Street Gang#Shooting#Gang Related#Gang Members#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death

SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
svdaily.com

San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Felony charge filed against former Richmond police officer for assaulting suspect

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's office has filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond police officer.28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred while Officer Smith was on duty. Eric Smith Jr. is further charged with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and for the use of a deadly weapon.The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Richmond on April 9th, during an attempted traffic stop of Saul Mendoza Jr. At one point during the encounter, Officer Smith struck Mr. Mendoza multiple times with a Taser, causing great bodily injury to the victim.The Richmond Police Department presented the case to the District Attorney's Office for review and a filing determination.On Wednesday, Richmond Police Department additionally announced that Smith Jr. had been terminated from his position.The defendant's arraignment will be scheduled by the Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen

On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
KRON4 News

Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay

(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
davisvanguard.org

My View: Gascón Explains Why Crackdown in the Tenderloin Won’t Work

This week newly-appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office was rescinding plea offers to at least 30 people facing misdemeanor drug charges. It is part of her strategy of cracking down on drug dealing in places like the Tenderloin. The DA’s office announced, “The new policy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy