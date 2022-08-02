ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What It Means If You Keep Seeing White Butterflies Everywhere + What To Do

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The universe has a way of sending us messages when we least expect it, and if you keep seeing a particular thing over and over, you might wonder if it means something for you. In the case of white butterflies, here's what this animal symbolizes, plus what to do about it.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

In defense of ants

To the uninitiated there are two types of ants in the U.K.: the red ones that bite and black ants which invade our kitchens. Even more alarming is when hundreds of local ant colonies swarm and create a regional "flying ant day." People can develop an intense fear of ants...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Pollinator Hotel: New Hotel Welcomes Bees and Other Pollinators Who Lost Their Homes

A pollinator hotel has been reported built in the town of Normal in Illinois, United States. This makes it one of the latest designs of the unique structure seen serving displaced pollinators in recent years. The new hotel in the Illinois town has been established to give bees and other pollinators a second shot in life after losing their natural habitat, which were either destroyed due to natural causes or human activities.
NORMAL, IL
#Fly Away
Seacoast Current

Old Shoes Found Under This 1725 MA Home Could’ve Protected the Property From Spirits

Yes, you read that correctly. Nothing intrigues this writer more than history and ghosts, so this was definitely an interesting story to stumble upon. The Tilden House sits in Canton, Massachusetts, and was built by a couple named David and Abigail almost 300 years ago back in 1725, according to the home's website. Today, the structure is one of the first surviving houses in the area, and "preservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve this unique American home."
CANTON, MA
Bay Area Entertainer

Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!

This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
GALVESTON, TX
Real Homes

How to get rid of thrips? 8 clever ways to deter thunder flies from your home

Want to know how to get rid of thrips? Aka, thunder flies? Thunder flies or thrips, or thripids as they're also known, are small black insects with long bodies and stings in their tails, which they use to puncture plants and other insects they consume. Thunder flies can be annoying in your house and yard because they destroy your garden plants and food. They're also not particularly nice to look at, so although they don't bite humans, if you have many of them around, you'll want to get rid.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US

At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Possible Long-Lost "Temple Of The Sun" Discovered Beneath Egyptian King's Temple

An archaeological collaboration working in Egypt claims to have found one of the four lost temples of the sun, which have been known about from historical texts but never uncovered. Egyptian sun temples were built by Pharaohs of the Fifth Dynasty (around 4,500 years ago) and dedicated to the sun god Ra, often including impressive remains – though just two of the six or seven temples have been discovered.
RELIGION
BobVila

How To Get Rid of Bees (Without Harming Them)

Many homeowners deal with various types of bees swarming their homes at one point or another. Whether they’re ground bees, bumble bees, sweat bees, or another type of bee, having a bee colony or hive in or around your home can be concerning, especially if you’re allergic to bee stings. But since bees pollinate plants and play an important role in the ecosystem, it’s important to avoid killing them if possible.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production

On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Cave Explorers Discover the Deepest Known Cave in Australia

Last Saturday, a party of investigators found 'Delta Variant', a 401-meter-deep tunnel in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet underground complex inside the Junee-Florentine karst region. Australia's Deepest Known Cave. Underground scientists have navigated what is now Australia's deepest existing cave. Its profundity is roughly 4 meters greater than that of its predecessor,...
LIFESTYLE
