Environment

Beach Radio

Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity

We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status

Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts

Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Beach Radio

The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey

With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
ANIMALS
Beach Radio

Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average

TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
TRAFFIC
Beach Radio

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
Weather
Environment
Twitter
Facebook
NWS
Beach Radio

Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?

Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
SCIENCE
Beach Radio

More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)

With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
TRAFFIC
Beach Radio

You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ

Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey. This isn't something you hear about all the time. If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
