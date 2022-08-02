Our Views: A crisis plan for an Angola juvenile center must not be permanent

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Angola should be the place where criminals despite their age should be housed. If your child commits a big not crime….they go to big boy prison not to a fraternity house. Teach your kids better…maybe there would be less crime.
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Albert Woodfox, inmate who spent decades in solitary, dies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Albert Woodfox, a former inmate who spent decades in isolation at a Louisiana prison and then became an advocate for prison reforms after he was released, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his family. He was 75. Woodfox and two other men became known as the “Angola Three” for their decades-long stays in solitary at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. In 2016, Woodfox pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 1972 death of prison guard Brent Miller and was released after more than four decades in prison. Woodfox consistently maintained his innocence in Miller’s death. In a statement, his family said he died at a New Orleans hospital. “With heavy hearts, we write to share that our partner, brother, father, grandfather, comrade and friend, Albert Woodfox, passed away this morning,” the family said. “Whether you know him as Fox, Shaka, Cinque, or Albert - he knew you as family. Please know that your care, compassion, friendship, love, and support have sustained Albert, and comforted him.”
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
Louisiana's youth prison crisis, explained: What went wrong, how we got here, what's being done
Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis. There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order. Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making. To...
Need a new backpack for school? Lafayette City Marshal hosting giveaway Saturday
As part of a broader community outreach campaign, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is hosting its second annual backpack giveaway — with bags that meet new safety requirements issued by the Lafayette Parish School System. The giveaway will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church...
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
A decade on, early backers of St. George still aboard, but now it's for their grandchildren
Trey Cook started volunteering for the city of St. George movement soon after its inception in 2013, dissatisfied with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and holding a slim hope that his two daughters could attend classes in a new St. George school district. Nearly a decade later, both...
Fighting words between former, current East Feliciana officials end with criminal complaint
East Feliciana Parish police jurors tried Wednesday to defuse tensions between a former parish manager and the current one, after a confrontation Monday night nearly escalated into a fight. On one side is former Parish Manager John “JR” Rouchon, who held the post for six years until a previous slate...
Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LOUIS BELLS, JR., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency
The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
Replay: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'
City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. UPDATE: Cantrell administration to seek to terminate Justice Department consent decree on NOPD. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading the 11:30...
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence
GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
After nosedive from COVID, Baton Rouge schools recover some on key state test
School districts in the capital region continue to dominate the state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but they still haven’t bounced back from the initial drop they took early in the COVID pandemic, according to results released Wednesday. Zachary reclaimed the top spot in the state. The district had...
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Firefighters join in other agencies in patrolling waterways to prevent accidents, deaths
Volunteer Firefighters from the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are teaming up with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to patrol the waterways of Ascension Parish on the weekends, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said. "We are only...
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
