ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Our Views: A crisis plan for an Angola juvenile center must not be permanent

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 10

Meme9
3d ago

Angola should be the place where criminals despite their age should be housed. If your child commits a big not crime….they go to big boy prison not to a fraternity house. Teach your kids better…maybe there would be less crime.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
The Associated Press

Albert Woodfox, inmate who spent decades in solitary, dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Albert Woodfox, a former inmate who spent decades in isolation at a Louisiana prison and then became an advocate for prison reforms after he was released, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his family. He was 75. Woodfox and two other men became known as the “Angola Three” for their decades-long stays in solitary at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. In 2016, Woodfox pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 1972 death of prison guard Brent Miller and was released after more than four decades in prison. Woodfox consistently maintained his innocence in Miller’s death. In a statement, his family said he died at a New Orleans hospital. “With heavy hearts, we write to share that our partner, brother, father, grandfather, comrade and friend, Albert Woodfox, passed away this morning,” the family said. “Whether you know him as Fox, Shaka, Cinque, or Albert - he knew you as family. Please know that your care, compassion, friendship, love, and support have sustained Albert, and comforted him.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Angola, LA
Angola, LA
Society
Bridge City, LA
Government
City
Bridge City, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LOUIS BELLS, JR., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency

The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Replay: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'

City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. UPDATE: Cantrell administration to seek to terminate Justice Department consent decree on NOPD. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading the 11:30...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown New Orleans
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women

A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
L'Observateur

Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy