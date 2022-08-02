Read on www.mahoningmatters.com
4th county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Mahoning Valley schools awarded state grants for security upgrades
Schools throughout the Mahoning Valley will receive state funds to help pay for security upgrades that improve the safety of students and staff. Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced that 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly $47 million as part of the second round of funding through the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, a news release states. Grants, up to $50,000, will be used to cover the costs of security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting, the release states.
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state's office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
