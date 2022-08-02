Schools throughout the Mahoning Valley will receive state funds to help pay for security upgrades that improve the safety of students and staff. Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced that 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly $47 million as part of the second round of funding through the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, a news release states. Grants, up to $50,000, will be used to cover the costs of security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting, the release states.

