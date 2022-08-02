ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Can Sen. Richard Blumenthal be defeated in CT? A new poll shows it's unlikely.

By Mark Pazniokas, CTMirror.org, Mark Pazniokas
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 24

Linard Skinard
3d ago

who keeps voting for him ,nobody I ask will admit to that

Reply(5)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Redding, CT
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, CT
City
New Britain, CT
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Morris
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Bob Stefanowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Ct#Republican#Gop#U S Senate#Democrat#Emerson College#Wtnh#The Republican Party#The National Republica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy