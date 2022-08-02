New report finds renters must make nearly $28 an hour to afford two-bedroom apartment in Connecticut

Read on www.registercitizen.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
How $24 million will help 3,000 people train for new careers in CT
Connecticut received the single largest award under the $500 million “Good Jobs Challenge” revealed Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce, with a plan to help as many as 3,000 people switch careers to health care, life sciences, manufacturing and information technology. The Commerce Department awarded Connecticut $23.9...
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.
In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
Public input sought for Winsted’s affordable housing plan
WINSTED — Surveys asking residents’ views on available housing — or the lack of it — were one of the tools used to create Winsted’s Affordable Housing Plan. Now, a public survey and informational meeting on a draft of that plan, which is required by the state, is coming up.
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Winchester Land Trust adds acreage to holdings
WINSTED — The Winchester Land Trust is adding nearly four acres to their land holdings conserved in Winsted. thanks to a donation by Jeannette and Robin Neary. The donation increases the total amount of land preserved by the land trust to 585 acres. Jeannette (Turgeon) Neary grew up in...
Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
