Flood Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Braxton, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Randolph; Upshur; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BRAXTON, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH, SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR, NORTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT Sunday for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL RALEIGH AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 752 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twin Falls State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
