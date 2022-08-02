ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The reason for the stock market rally last month explains what’s next, experts say

By Max Zahn
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zu1uX_0h1UBYCd00

The stock market delivered a plot twist last month that rivals any show on TV.

After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year , the S&P 500 — a popular index to which many 401(k) accounts are pegged — bounced back in July with its strongest month since November 2020. The other major indices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Industrial Average, reversed their performance, too.

The sudden shift arrived despite little change in the economy. In keeping with recent months, the government released mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve escalated a series of borrowing cost increases meant to slow economic activity, slash demand, and dial back inflation.

The explanation behind the bounce back, investment strategists told ABC News, is the reason why investors should not expect it to endure: expectations.

It hardly sounds like the makings of a stock boom, which relies on investor optimism about the outlook for corporate profits.

MORE: What the stock market could look like for the rest of 2022, according to experts

Over the first half of the year, as the market plummeted and pessimism reigned, investors lowered their expectations, the strategists said. Last month, when the Federal Reserve signaled it would someday ratchet down rate increases and many corporations reported better-than-anticipated earnings, investors saw a reason for a turnabout in sentiment, they added.

The strong returns in July raise expectations, however, the market is setting up for underperformance amid persistent economic challenges, such as inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, the strategists said.

"It's not about good or bad," Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at Carson Group, told ABC News. "It's about better or worse."

"Expectations were so low — the wick was there," he said. "We needed anything to light that fire."

Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said it will prove difficult to keep that fire lit.

"Unfortunately, along with rising stock prices, you have rising expectations as well," he said.

MORE: Skyrocketing rents pain tenants as inflation rises

For months, market sentiment has strained under the weight of an economy beset by a stark imbalance between supply and demand. A surge in demand followed a pandemic-induced flood of economic stimulus that combined with a widespread shift toward goods instead of services. Meanwhile, that stimulus brought about a speedy economic recovery from the March 2020 downturn, triggering a hiring blitz.

But the surge in demand for goods and labor far outpaced supply. COVID-related bottlenecks in China and elsewhere slowed delivery times and infection fears kept workers on the sidelines. In turn, prices and wages skyrocketed, ultimately prompting sky-high inflation that had not only endured for many months but had also gotten worse, even as economic growth slowed and recession fears grew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BZos_0h1UBYCd00
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reacts as he testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2022.

Taken together, the near-historic inflation and sluggish economic activity drove away stock market investors over the first half of the year, said Samana, the senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"People, to a certain extent, had been throwing in the towel on equities. They were worried about the Fed, worried about China, worried about commodity prices, worried about a recession," he said. "There was no shortage of worries."

MORE: Fed rate hikes deliver these financial benefits, experts say

"What often happens when you get that level of concern is that everybody is on one side of the boat," he added. "Then what happens is you get a piece of data that isn't as bad as feared, and people shift to the other side. It causes a herd mentality."

Market strategists largely attributed the July turnaround to the Federal Reserve signaling it would raise its benchmark interest rate 0.75%, which it ultimately did on Wednesday — a significant hike but less than the 1% increase that some observers had originally feared. Plus, investors seized on comments made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday that the pace of rate hikes would eventually slow.

"People think the Fed will have to change its mindset sooner rather than later," Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, told ABC News.

MORE: Recession may not come after all, economists say

Over the first six months of the year, the S&P 500 plummeted 20.6% , marking its worst first-half performance of any year since 1970. But the index added back 9.1% last month alone.

The blistering pace from July isn't sustainable, the strategists said. Further, investors should expect volatile highs and lows for the remainder of the year, they added.

O'Rourke, of JonesTrading, said investors should expect a volatile market for the next six to 12 months. Other strategists echoed that view, including Detrick, who warned that investors shouldn't treat July as a turning point. That said, he urged them to stay the course.

"This year has been historically volatile and disappointing for investors," Detrick said. "To panic and sell when everything is darkest, that's the worst time to do it. Hopefully this bounce back in July reminds investors of that."

"But the truth is, we're not out of the woods," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Economic Recovery#Economic Stimulus#The Stock Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Fortune

Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

771K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy