Effective: 2022-08-05 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL RALEIGH AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 752 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twin Falls State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO