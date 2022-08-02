Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL RALEIGH AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 752 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twin Falls State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL RALEIGH AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 752 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twin Falls State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Russellville, or 11 miles west of Greeneville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greeneville, Rogersville, Mosheim, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, St. Clair, Kepler, McCloud, Romeo and Mohawk. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 17 and 36. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
