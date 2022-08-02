Read on capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection
BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove contaminants that are impacting local water […] The post Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor and current Mayor of Salem Kim Driscoll recently visited Cape Cod to talk with local community leaders on issues facing the region including affordable housing and more equitable internet access. Driscoll joins Sunday Journal to discuss the Cape’s priorities as well as what she wants to potentially bring to the […] The post Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday
Heat Advisory URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 229 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heat index values between 95 and 102 degrees expected again on both Saturday and Sunday from the late morning into the early evening hours. * WHERE…All […] The post Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable to Host Info Session on Rt. 28 Sewer Expansion
BARNSTABLE – A public information session regarding the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project in Barnstable will be held on Monday, August 15. Town officials will provide details on the next steps of their 30-year plan, which aims to protect coastal water, public drinking sources, and freshwater ponds across Barnstable. Construction along Route 28 East […] The post Barnstable to Host Info Session on Rt. 28 Sewer Expansion appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections
PROVINCETOWN – Volunteers are being sought by Provincetown officials for this year’s primary elections. Registered Republicans are required to work at the polls on September 6 in order for votes to be processed. Those who are not registered with the Republican Party may also help, as shifts in the morning, afternoon, and evening will have […] The post Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney. The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins. Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings. Others who have announced […] The post Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina
BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available. The post Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility […] The post Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday
The annual two-day Pan-Mass Challenge will happen this weekend. After stopping at the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday evening. Riders will embark on the Cape Cod leg early Sunday morning. Specific department advisories are posted here and will be updated: TRURO – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro […] The post Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A fully involved vehicle fire damaged a house in Wellfleet. The call came in sometime after 1 PM Thursday at 1070 Brown’s Neck Road. Everyone was safely evacuated from the house and no injuries were reported. Truro firefighters assisted at the scene while other mutual aid covered the Wellfleet fire station. The cause […] The post Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury reportedly from fireworks. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately […] The post Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. […] The post Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Whelan Receives Dennis Patrolmen’s Endorsement in Sherriff Bid
DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed First Barnstable District State Representative Tim Whelan (R) in the race for Barnstable County Sheriff. Whelan’s list of endorsements from local and statewide law enforcement groups continues to grow, as this latest development follows endorsements from organizations such as the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation. The support from […] The post Whelan Receives Dennis Patrolmen’s Endorsement in Sherriff Bid appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road Work on Yarmouth’s Station Ave to Cause Detours Wednesday
YARMOUTH – A new traffic signal is being installed along Station Avenue on Wednesday in Yarmouth, resulting in detours. The signal is being installed by the proposed exits of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School. Station Avenue southbound will be closed between Captain Nickerson Road and Captain Small Road. Road work will finish by 3:30 […] The post Road Work on Yarmouth’s Station Ave to Cause Detours Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich
HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for […] The post Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are […] The post Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Orleans Police hosting gun buyback on Saturday
ORLEANS – On Saturday August 6, 2022 the Orleans Police Department will host the gun buyback initiative from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Orleans Police Department located at 99 Eldredge Parkway. The focus of this event is to enhance gun safety in Orleans by providing residents with a safe and secure way of […] The post Orleans Police hosting gun buyback on Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
