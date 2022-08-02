ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield cooling centers to open, beginning Wednesday

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Springfield has announced that in anticipation of the expected heat, cooling centers will be open Wednesday, August 3 through Friday, August 5.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer.  Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

For those wishing to enter one of the cooling centers, a mask advisory will apply.

Cooling Center Sites include:

Site Address Day and Hours
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Myrtle Street Park
117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 		Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Cooling Centers in the Springfield area.

Aside from cooling centers, residents can also visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers and malls to escape the heat.

