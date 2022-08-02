Read on capecoddaily.com
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday
The annual two-day Pan-Mass Challenge will happen this weekend. After stopping at the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday evening. Riders will embark on the Cape Cod leg early Sunday morning. Specific department advisories are posted here and will be updated: TRURO – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro […] The post Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday
Heat Advisory URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 229 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heat index values between 95 and 102 degrees expected again on both Saturday and Sunday from the late morning into the early evening hours. * WHERE…All […] The post Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State
FALMOUTH – Artificial reefs just off the coast of Harwich and Yarmouth have been bolstered by over 2,000 cubic yards of material from the state. It includes granite and concrete collected from ongoing construction projects, including the South Coast Rail Project. State officials said the effort amounts to $500,000 of the Department of Fish and […] The post Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the […] The post Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Drive-Thru Food Drives for Local Vets to be Held Through August
HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is partnering with Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands and AmeriCorps Cape Cod to hold multiple drive-thru food drives for local veterans in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. Donors can pack their trunk with non-perishable food, along with toiletries, and drop supplies off […] The post Drive-Thru Food Drives for Local Vets to be Held Through August appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina
BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available. The post Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury reportedly from fireworks. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately […] The post Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility […] The post Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection
BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove contaminants that are impacting local water […] The post Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. […] The post Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
The Splendor and Soul of Martha’s Vineyard Captured as Only P. Smallwood Can
The Splendor and Soul of Martha's Vineyard Captured as Only P. Smallwood Can:. Award-winning Artist, Philip Smallwood, hosts watercolor art show in Martha’s Vineyard. WHAT: Award-winning artist, Philip Smallwood, will be hosting an art show on Martha’s Vineyard later this month. Hosted by locals, Frank and Sharon Redd along with Reggie and Aliya Browne.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Centerville
CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured in Centerville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Road Work on Yarmouth’s Station Ave to Cause Detours Wednesday
YARMOUTH – A new traffic signal is being installed along Station Avenue on Wednesday in Yarmouth, resulting in detours. The signal is being installed by the proposed exits of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School. Station Avenue southbound will be closed between Captain Nickerson Road and Captain Small Road. Road work will finish by 3:30 […] The post Road Work on Yarmouth’s Station Ave to Cause Detours Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections
PROVINCETOWN – Volunteers are being sought by Provincetown officials for this year’s primary elections. Registered Republicans are required to work at the polls on September 6 in order for votes to be processed. Those who are not registered with the Republican Party may also help, as shifts in the morning, afternoon, and evening will have […] The post Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A fully involved vehicle fire damaged a house in Wellfleet. The call came in sometime after 1 PM Thursday at 1070 Brown’s Neck Road. Everyone was safely evacuated from the house and no injuries were reported. Truro firefighters assisted at the scene while other mutual aid covered the Wellfleet fire station. The cause […] The post Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich
HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for […] The post Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
