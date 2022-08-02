New report finds renters must make nearly $28 an hour to afford two-bedroom apartment in Connecticut

Read on www.wiltonbulletin.com
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS's...
Don't miss these CT summer food and drink experiences before the season ends
It's August, and before we know it, it's going to be all sweaters and pumpkin spice, followed by snow. Make the most of the remaining summer weeks with these seasonal Connecticut food experiences, including seafood shacks, ice cream and rooftop bars.
Temperatures will feel like 100 or more today in CT, weather service says
Hot and humid conditions Thursday and Friday will combine to make temperatures feel as though it's 100 degrees or more in parts of Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued heat advisories for all...
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
Editorial: Rude fans at youth games need to start playing ball
Here's a real job posting outlining responsibilities for a youth baseball umpire:. "1) To make the safe/out call at 1st, 2) be responsible for fail/foul calls from the bag and beyond 3) be responsible for any pick off plays at any of the bases, 4) be responsible for runners touching bases during a base hit and fly balls ... flexible scheduling."
