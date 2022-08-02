NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Read on wfpg.com
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Will the Proposed NJ Wind Farm Hurt Long Beach Island?
With plans moving forward to build a giant wind farm off the coast of New Jersey, new questions are being raised about where the enormous turbines will be situated out in the ocean. According to Bob Stern, the head of the LBI Coalition for Wind Without Impact, one of the...
Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong
I'm no ignoramus to the whole "which cooler is best" debate, okay? Every single one of my guy friends and male family members pretty much debates this weekly during hunting season and the summertime. It's always the same argument. On one side, it's the Yeti-obsessed brand freaks. On the other...
Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet
We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
$3,000 Reward Offered for Missing South Seaville NJ Dog
A Cape May dog owner is doing what she can to get her missing dog back. Saxson is a Rottweiller - 130 pounds - and has been missing since July 22. He was last seen about 9 pm on the 22nd, near Gracetown Road. He was wearing a light blue collar.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
