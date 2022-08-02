ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

By Dan Zarrow
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Lite 96.9 WFPG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Lite 96.9 WFPG

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperature#Sandy Hook#National Weather Service#Rip Current Riskmoderate#Wildwood Crest Atlantic
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet

We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey

When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy