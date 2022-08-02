Trial date, special prosecutor set for driver in 2019 crash that killed 4

Jury selection in the trial of Dustin W. Drake, the driver in an October 2019 crash that took the lives of four passengers on County Route 76, is set to begin Oct. 26 in Steuben County Court.

Drake, 32, of Prattsburgh, was indicted in December 2019 on four counts of second-degree murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office will be a special prosecutor in the case, according to Baker.

“We (the Steuben County District Attorney's Office) were taken off the case by Steuben County Court Judge Chauncey Watches because we hired John Thweatt to be a senior assistant district attorney ... who also for a short period of time was a defense council in (attorney Ray) Schlather's office,” Baker said.

Previously:Driver in quadruple fatal Pulteney accident indicted for murder

For subscribers:Incident at Zeldin campaign event collides with volatile election issue, raises ethics questions

Schlather is representing Drake in the case.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said Drake had a blood-alcohol content of .21 percent at the time of the crash. The DWI was raised to a felony because Drake had a previous conviction within the past 10 years.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. 2019 when Drake allegedly drove the vehicle into a tree off the side of County Route 76 in the Town of Pulteney, killing passengers Korbie L. Higgins, 28, of Bath, Coy F. Miner, 26, of Hammondsport, Nicole L. Wise, 25, of Prattsburgh, and Adam P. Bellamy, 29, of Pulteney and Ohio.

“Drake, who was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, (received) only minor injuries in the crash,” Baker said. "He was treated and later released. He turned himself in to the Steuben County (Sheriff's) deputies days later, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty."

Drake was released on his own recognizance in late 2019 as he poses no flight risk, officials said.