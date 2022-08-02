Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 2 (Runs Will Be Scarce With Spencer Strider in Atlanta)

Read on fansided.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves rumors: Atlanta was close to doing the right thing with Marcell Ozuna
According to some Atlanta Braves rumors after the MLB trade deadline, the team came close to dealing Marcell Ozuna to a division rival. Atlanta Braves rumors don’t have to end with the passing of the MLB trade deadline. According to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Braves nearly did the right thing with Ozuna and traded him away to the Miami Marlins.
Watch Matt Carpenter receive standing ovation from Cardinals fans (Video)
Matt Carpenter returned to St. Louis as a member of the New York Yankees, and received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans. One of the league’s better stories is the resurgence of Matt Carpenter. After spending the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, he signed on with the New York Yankees and has flourished in a short amount of time. But this weekend, he made his return to St. Louis.
Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers
The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
Why Justin Verlander’s looming free agency will be like no other
In most cases calling an athlete a ‘unicorn’ is an overused trope, but in the case of Justin Verlander it fits perfectly. Verlander is a lot of things. Among them: 39 years old, the undisputed ace of one of the best rotations in baseball and he’s going to be a free agent when the season ends.
RELATED PEOPLE
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0